Highlights England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B: Match Ends in a Goalless Draw

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs USA: Nothing to separate between both the sides as England and USA play out a goalless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor..

Updated: November 26, 2022 3:07 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

England: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison.

USA: Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Joshua Sargent, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright.

  • 2:27 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Full-Time: England, USA match ends in a 0-0 draw. FT: ENG 0-0 USA

  • 1:41 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: England are looking confident in the second-half. They are playing a bit more with authority but USA are lurking and the Three Lions should be prepared for it. ENG 0-0 USA (54th Min)

  • 1:36 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are back for the second-half as we wait for the opening goal of the match. ENG 0-0 USA (48th Min)

  • 1:17 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: MOUNT WITH A CHANCE and it was expertly parried away Turner. England are on the move and they are desperately looking for the opener. As we speak, the referee calls for half-time, the score is 0-0. HT: ENG 0-0 USA

  • 1:14 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: USA are playing really well, they are troubling every now and then in the England box. Bu the Three Lions are also not sitting back. As soon as they get a chance, they are going for the counters. ENG 0-0 USA (44th Min)

  • 1:05 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: PULISSSICCC!! Almost a goal from the Chelsea man!! Unlucky it clipped the bar!! USA are now giving a run for their money! England should be more cautious. ENG 0-0 USA (35th Min)

  • 12:58 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: USA WITH THE CHANCE!! Mckennie with a free volley but he couldn’t quit keep it within the frame of the goal from inside the box. The States are knocking on the door. ENG 0-0 USA (28th Min)

  • 12:49 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: England are dominating play with their possession play. Almost 20 minutes in the clock and the Three Lions had the best chances so far in the game. ENG 0-0 USA (19th Min)

  • 12:43 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: CHANCE FOR ENGLAND!!! USA just manage it to keep it away from harm’s way!! Harry Kane’s shot was blocked at the right time! ENG 0-0 USA (12th Min)

  • 12:37 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: There is nothing to separate them, so far in the game. Both are enjoying considerable amount of possession as both try to get the ball forward in their respective opposing halves. ENG 0-0 USA (7th Min)

Published Date: November 26, 2022 3:06 AM IST

Updated Date: November 26, 2022 3:07 AM IST