Highlights England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B: Match Ends in a Goalless Draw.

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs USA: Nothing to separate between both the sides as England and USA play out a goalless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor..

England: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison.

USA: Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Joshua Sargent, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright.

