Highlights France vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group D: Les Blues Beat Socceroos 4-1.

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Australia: Les Blues Beat Socceroos 4-1 to get campaign up and running.

AS IT HAPPENED | France vs Australia, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: France get their campaign up and running with a resounding 4-1 victory over Australia. Giroud scored a brace, followed by goals from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe. Goodwin scored the only solitary goal for the Socceroos.

FIFA WORLD CUP SQUADS

France: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani.

Australia: Mat Ryan, Andrew Redmayne, Danny Vukovic, Milos Degenek, Aziz Behich, Joel King, Nathaniel Atkinson, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Riley McGree, Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, Mitchell Duke, Garang Kuol, Craig Goodwin, Marco Tilio.

