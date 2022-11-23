live

Highlights France vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group D: Les Blues Beat Socceroos 4-1

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Australia: Les Blues Beat Socceroos 4-1 to get campaign up and running.

Updated: November 23, 2022 2:44 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

fifa world cup 2022, fifa, qatar fifa world cup 2022, FIFA Wold Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Australia, France vs Australia Live, AFrance vs Australia Score, France vs Australia News, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Schedule, FIFA World Cup Updates, France vs Australia Latest News, France vs Australia Latest Updates, France vs Australia Latest Pics, France vs Australia Football, France vs Australia Football Match, France vs Australia Football News, France vs Australia Football Live, France vs Australia Football When and Where to Watch, France vs Australia Football When to Watch, France vs Australia Venue, France vs Australia Timings, France vs Australia Football News, France vs Australia Football Updates, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup Updates, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, Kylian Mbappe, Eduard Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, FRA vs AUS
Highlights France vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group D: Les Blues Beat Socceroos 4-1.

AS IT HAPPENED | France vs Australia, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: France get their campaign up and running with a resounding 4-1 victory over Australia. Giroud scored a brace, followed by goals from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe. Goodwin scored the only solitary goal for the Socceroos.

Also Read:

FIFA WORLD CUP SQUADS

France: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani.

Australia: Mat Ryan, Andrew Redmayne, Danny Vukovic, Milos Degenek, Aziz Behich, Joel King, Nathaniel Atkinson, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Riley McGree, Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, Mitchell Duke, Garang Kuol, Craig Goodwin, Marco Tilio.

Live Updates

  • 2:32 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs AUS, FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe made it 3-1 and Giroud 4-1. FT: FRA 4-1 AUS (Giroud-2, Rabiot, Mbappe::: Goodwin)

  • 1:46 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs AUS, FIFA World Cup 2022: 51 minutes into the game, France are leading by a slender one goal lead. Giroud was close close in making it 3-1. But it didn’t find the frame of the goal. FRA 2-1 AUS (51st Min)

  • 1:29 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs AUS, FIFA World Cup 2022: Half-Time Score | France 2-1 Australia (Rabiot, Giroud::Goodwin)

  • 1:03 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs AUS, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAL!!! Olivier Giroud scores!! France are back in it! Th defending champions have taken the lead. FRA 2-1 AUS (Giroud) (32nd Min)

  • 1:00 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs AUS, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAL!! France have equalised through Adrien Rabiot!! Assisted by substitute Theo Hernandez. The defending champions are back in the game. FRA 1-1 AUS (27th Min)

  • 12:48 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs AUS, FIFA World Cup 2022: Lucas Hernandez has been replaced by Theo Hernandez. Another injury concern for Les Blues. The defending champions found themselves trailing. FRA 0-1 AUS (17th Min)

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs AUS, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAAL!!!!! Australia have taken the lead!!! Good Lord the defending champions are behind. Goodwin gives the all-important lead. Leckie with the assist. FRA 0-1 AUS (8th Min)

  • 12:31 AM IST

    LIVE FRA vs AUS, FIFA WC 2022, Group D: France get it underway at Al Janoub! The title defence begins right now! FRA 0-0 AUS (1st Min)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 23, 2022 2:43 AM IST

Updated Date: November 23, 2022 2:44 AM IST