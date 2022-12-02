live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group E, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: JPN 2-1 SPN, CRC 2-4 GER (Full Time)

Japan vs Spain: After conceding late to miss out on a victory against Germany, Spain finds itself with some work left to do against Japan to guarantee its spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup. The Spaniards doen’t need much, though, because a draw on Thursday will be enough, and even a loss may allow the team to advance depending on the other Group E result between Germany and Costa Rica.

Costa Rica vs Germany: It’s a simple task for Germany in its final game of group stage: beat Costa Rica on Thursday or the four-time World Cup champions will go home early for a second consecutive tournament. Germany was knocked out as reigning World Cup champions in group play four years ago in Russia.

  • 2:24 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: Full time, Japan beat Spain 2-1. Germany and Costa Rica knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2022.

  • 2:20 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: The equation is fairly simple – Even if Japan beat Spain, both of them go through. But, Germany will go home who are currently leading against Costa Rica.

  • 2:18 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: On the other hand, Spain are still 1-2 trailing against Japan. GOAL!!! Fullkrug scores for Germany. CRC 2-4 GER (91″)

  • 2:13 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: GOAL!!! Germany in the lead courtesy courtesy of a brace from Kai Havertz. CRC 2-3 GER (86″)

  • 2:01 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: GOAL!!! Germans are back with a bang. They equalize in style as the lead for Costa Rica doesn’t remain for long. CRC 2-2 GER (75″)

  • 1:59 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: GOAL!!! Are we heading towards another upset? Juan Pablo Vargas scores one to take the lead for Costa Rica. CRC 2-1 GER (72″)

  • 1:48 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: GOAL!!! Costa Rica get an equalizer which they wanted. Tejeda is the man. CRC 1-1 GER (62″)

  • 1:43 AM IST

  • 1:42 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: What do we have here.. Japan’s Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka have scored one goal each to take a lead. JPN 2-1 SPN (56″)

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: 2nd half begin…

