Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group B, Iran vs USA, Wales vs England: ENG, USA Qualify For Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B, Match Day 3: ENG, USA Qualify For Round of 16.

Updated: November 30, 2022 2:54 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | Iran vs USA, Wales vs England FIFA World Cup, Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022, Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute as the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. In the other match, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both found the net to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. Rashford grabbled all the limelight with his quick-fire brace. Now Iran will play Netherlands in the Round of 16 and England will play against Senegal.

  • 2:34 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B: It’s Full-Time at Al Thumama! USA beat Iran 1-0 to qualify for the Round of 16. The Americans will play Netherlands in the pre-quarters.

  • 2:27 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 202, Group B: 9 minutes has been added on in the USA vs Iran match. The Americans leading by 1-0. A draw would send Iran along with England in the R016 and the North Americans need full three points to qualify.

  • 2:25 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup, Group B: It’s Full-Time!! England beat Wales 3-0! They top the group with 7 points. England will play Senegal in the Last 16 on Sunday.

  • 2:11 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup, Group B: USA Still lead 1-0. There has been only one shot on target in the second-half.

  • 1:59 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B: GOAAAL!!! Rashford scores again and the Man United man nets England’s 100th World Cup goal! This should be it! Three Lions 3-0 up!! ENG 3-0 WAL (Rashford-2, Foden)

  • 1:46 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B: If it stays with the current score-line, England will definitely top the group with 7 points and if USA get the victory, they will end up with 5 and finish behind the Three Lions.

  • 1:42 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B: GOAAAAL AGAIN!!!! 2 goals in quick succession!! This time it’s Phil Foden in his very first FIFA World Cup start!! Harry Kane with the assist. ENG 2-0 WAL (Rashford, Foden)

  • 1:40 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B: GOAAAAL!!! Marcus Rashford gives the all-important 1-0 lead in the game!!! Brilliant free-kick from the Manchester United man! ENG 1-0 WAL (Rashford)

  • 1:37 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B: We are back for the second-half!! Gareth Bale has been replaced by Brennan Johnson. We’ve seen last of the former Real Madrid man today.

  • 1:24 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B: It’s Half-time also at Al Thumama Stadium. Iran trail by 1-0. USA go into break riding on Christian Pulisic’s goal. Iran 0-1 USA (Pulisic)

Published Date: November 30, 2022 2:53 AM IST

Updated Date: November 30, 2022 2:54 AM IST