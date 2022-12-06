Highlights Morocco (0) vs Spain (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Round of 16: MAR Shock ESP on Penalties 3-0

live

Updated: December 6, 2022 11:19 PM IST

AS IT HAPPENED | Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Spain, Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup: Morocco became the first Arab nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two. The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time. Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland. Morocco is also the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. The team made the round of 16 once before, at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

MOROCCO PLAYING XI | Bono, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

SPAIN PLAYING XI | Simon, Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Torres, Asensio, Olmo.

