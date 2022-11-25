Highlights Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group A: Match Ends in a 1-1 Stalemate

live

AS IT HAPPENED | Netherlands vs Ecuador, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME! Match ends in a 1-1 stalemate. Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal before Enner Valencia scored the equaliser in the second-half. FT: NED 1-1 ECU (Gakpo, Valencia).

FIFA World Cup Squads

Netherlands: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst.

Ecuador: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Felix Torres, Diego Palacios, William Pacho, Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Ayrton Preciado, Sebastian Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra, Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.

