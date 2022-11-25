live

Highlights Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group A: Match Ends in a 1-1 Stalemate

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Ecuador: Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal before Enner Valencia netted the equaliser in the second-half for a 1-1 draw.

Updated: November 25, 2022 11:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

fifa world cup 2022, fifa, qatar fifa world cup 2022, FIFA Wold Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Ecuador, Netherlands vs Ecuador Live, Netherlands vs Ecuador Score, Netherlands vs Ecuador News, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Schedule, FIFA World Cup Updates, Netherlands vs Ecuador Latest News, Netherlands vs Ecuador Latest Updates, Netherlands vs Ecuador Latest Pics, Netherlands vs Ecuador Football, Netherlands vs Ecuador Football Match, Netherlands vs Ecuador Football News, Netherlands vs Ecuador Football Live, Netherlands vs Ecuador Football When and Where to Watch, Netherlands vs Ecuador Football When to Watch, Netherlands vs Ecuador Venue, Netherlands vs Ecuador Timings, Netherlands vs Ecuador Football News, Netherlands vs Ecuador Football Updates, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup Updates, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Coady Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Enner Valencia, NED vs ECU
LIVE Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group A: NED, ECU Eye R016 Qualification.

AS IT HAPPENED | Netherlands vs Ecuador, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME! Match ends in a 1-1 stalemate. Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal before Enner Valencia scored the equaliser in the second-half. FT: NED 1-1 ECU (Gakpo, Valencia).

Also Read:

FIFA World Cup Squads

Netherlands: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst.

Ecuador: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Felix Torres, Diego Palacios, William Pacho, Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Ayrton Preciado, Sebastian Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra, Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.

Live Updates

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME! Match ends in a 1-1 stalemate. Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal before Enner Valencia netted the equaliser. FT: NED 1-1 ECU (Gakpo, Valencia)

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: 6 minutes have been added on for stoppages!! NED 1-1 ECU (90+6)

  • 11:17 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 minutes + additional time left in the game and it’s anybody’s game in the match. As we speak, Netherlands press for a winner. NED 1-1 ECU (85th Min)

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: Just 11 minutes left in the game and Ecuador are knocking on the door constantly as the Dutch drop down to defend. NED 1-1 ECU (79th Min)

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador has had the most shots aimed towards goal so far in the game. A total of 11 shots with 2 finding the target and one rattling the bar. The South Americans are dominating play at the Khalifa. NED 1-1 ECU (72nd Min)

  • 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are seeing a different Ecuador in the second-half as the Dutch have no answer so far for the high-pressing play from the South Americans. NED 1-1 ECU (62nd Min)

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!!! Enner Valencia taps it in for the equaliser and becomes the top scorer of the tournament!! Ecuador are back in it!! NED 1-1 ECU (49th Min)

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are back for the second-half as Netherlands get us underway for the final 45 minutes of the game. Memphis Depay has been introduced van Gaal.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: NO GOAL FOR ECUADOR!! IT DOESN’T STAND!! OFF-SIDE HAS BEEN GIVEN!!! Estupinan thought he had a goal and the official rules it out. We break for half-time and after a controversial last few minutes. HT: NED 1-0 ECU (Gakpo)

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022: The Dutch have managed to hold onto the lead, whereas Ecuador’s game have gone up considerably. They are also having more of the ball, but not getting the clear cut opening that would lead them to a goal. NED 1-0 ECU (44th Min)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 25, 2022 11:34 PM IST

Updated Date: November 25, 2022 11:35 PM IST