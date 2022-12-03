live

Highlights Netherlands vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Round of 16: NED Beat USA 3-1

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: NED Beat USA 3-1, Qualify For Quarter-Finals.

Published: December 3, 2022 10:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs USA, Netherlands vs USA: Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st. Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia on Friday.

Live Updates

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: FULL-TIME!! Netherlands Beat USA 3-1!! They will face the winner of Argentina vs Australia match. NED 3-1 USA

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: GOAAL!! Dumfries makes it 3-1!!! This should be enough for the Europeans to take them through!! NED 3-1 USA (Dumfries)

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: GOAAL!! Wright scores for USA!! GAME ON!! Can they get another one? NED 2-1 USA (Wright)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: 70 minutes have been completed, the score-line is still 0-0 at the Khalifa International Stadium. NED 2-0 USA (70th Min)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: Both the teams had their chances to get a goal, but the score-line remains 2-0 for now. NED 2-0 USA (54th Min)

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: We are back for the second-half!! USA get us underway! The North Americans need to put up a good show in order to overturn a 2-0 deficit. NED 2-0 USA

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: GOAAAL!!! Netherlands have doubled their lead! 2-0! Blind this time around! He scores exactly the same way, Depay scored. We break for half-time! NED 2-0 USA (Depay, Blind)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: 40 minutes in the game and the score-line is still in favour of the Netherlands. USA desperately looking for an equaliser to bring the game back to level terms. NED 1-0 USA (39th Min)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: As of now, USA are moving the ball smoothly within themselves, prepping themselves for an opening. They need to up their ante and try to get a goal before half-time. NED 1-0 USA (27th Min)

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: There’s not much of a difference if we look a the possession but Netherlands made full use of their chance they got. USA on the other hand failed to capitalise on their even better chance. NED 1-0 USA (20th Min)

