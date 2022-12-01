live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group C, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: ARG, POL Qualify For Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C, Match Day 3: Argentina and Poland Qualify for Round of 16.

Updated: December 1, 2022 2:46 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 on Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez helped them advanced to the last 16. In the other match, Henry Martin and Luis Chaves each scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday night over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978. Argentina will face Australia in the Round of 16, whereas Poland will have to go through defending champions France.

Live Updates

  • 2:35 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: So Argentina, who started the World Cup with a shock 2-1 loss on the hands of Saudi Arabia, came back strongly with two back to back wins to top the group with 6 points. Argentina will face Australia in the Round of 16 and Poland will have to go through France in the Pre-Quarters.

  • 2:31 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: FULL-TIME!! Mexico win the match 2-1!! But Poland qualify as the second placed team with 4 points, with a better goal-difference than Mexico!!

  • 2:28 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: GOAAL!! Saudi Arabia score!! Al-Dawsari reduces the deficit to 2-1!

  • 2:26 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: That’s it!! Argentina are through!!! They top the group with 6 points. Poland will have to wait for the Mexico vs Saudi match.

  • 2:24 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: 7 minutes has been added on for stoppages in the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match. Mexico lead 2-0 and they still need another goal to knock-out Poland!

  • 2:20 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: 6 minutes has been added on in the Argentina vs Poland match!! Argentina lead 2-0.

  • 2:15 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: Mexico still need a goal in order to advance! As we speak Lautaro Martinez missed a one-on-one opportunity. He drags it well wide. Argentina still lead 2-0.

  • 2:03 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: In the Lusail match, Mexico still leading by 2-0. Another Mexican goal, advantage will be back with El Tri. AS WE SPEAK, AFTER MESSI’S MISS, ALVAREZ NOW SQUANDERS A ONE-ONE-ONE OPPORTUNITY!!!! Argentina could have had 6!!

  • 1:58 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: GOOOAAAL!!!! Julian Alvarez makes it 2-0 to La Albiceleste!!! This should be enough to take them through to the second round!!! Poland in big trouble!! Mexico are now equal with Poland on goal difference. ARG 2-0 POL (Ma Allister, Alvarez)

  • 1:51 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C: Mac Allister again!!! But it wasn’t the best of shots from the Brighton man!!! Should’ve done better! Argentina still lead 1-0!

