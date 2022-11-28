live

Highlights Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group E: Match Ends in 1-1 Draw, Die Mannschaft Stay Alive

FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany: Germany came back from a goal behind to draw the game 1-1 to stay alive in the competition. Alvaro Morata scored the opener before Niclas Fullkrug made it all square again.

Highlights Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group E: Match Ends in 1-1 Draw, Die Mannschaft Stay Alive.

AS IT HAPPENED | Spain vs Germany, Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup, Spain vs Germany 2022: Germany came back from a goal behind to draw the game 1-1 to stay alive in the competition. Alvaro Morata scored the opener before Niclas Fullkrug made it all square again.

Spain: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya, Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Alex Balde, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremi Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati.

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Christian Gunter, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Julian Brandt, Mario Gotze, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niclas Fullkrug, Karim Adeyemi.

  • 2:30 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: THAT’S IT!! After 6 nervy minutes of stoppages, the exciting high-voltage clash ends with a 1-1 score-line. Germany somehow survive with a match still left to play. For the Germans- they need to win their last match and except Japan to lose against Spain. If Japan manage to get a draw, they will qualify with Spain- given they maintain a better GD than Germany. FT: Spain 1-1 Germany (Morata::Fullkrug)

  • 2:18 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: 6 minutes has been added on for stoppages!!

  • 2:16 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: The game is wide open now for a winner! Germany can still lose and Spain can still qualify. Nervy final few minutes coming up. ESP 1-1 GER (88th Min)

  • 2:11 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALL!!! GERMAMY DRAW LEVEL!!!! 1-1!!! FULLKRUG DOES IT!!! FINALLY A GOAL FOR THE GERMANS!!! ESP 1-1 GER (83rd Min) (Fullkrug)

  • 2:10 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: 9 minutes of regulation time still left and Germany need a draw to stay alive, if they lose they will crash out of the tournament. ESP 1-0 GER (81st Min)

  • 2:07 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: FREE-KICK FROM A PROMISING POSITION FROM GERMANY!! CAN THEY GET ONE IN?? ESP 1-0 GER (79th Min)

  • 2:02 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: Wonderful play from Germany via Musiala! He shrugs off Alba from the right and sends in a delightful ball and Spain get it away bit off a deflection from Fullkrug. As we speak, MUSIALAA MISSES A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY TO DRAW IT LEVEL!!! ONE-ONE-ONE AND SIMON COMES TO THE RESCUE YET AGAIN!! ESP 1-0 GER (74th Min)

  • 1:58 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FROM GERMANY! Sane, Klostermann and Fullkrug comes in. ESP 1-0 GER (70th Min)

  • 1:51 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!!! The Substitute Alvaro Morata breaks the dead-lock!!! Juicy ball from Alba from the left and the former Real Madrid man flicks it in for the opening goal!! ESP 1-0 GER (Morata) (62nd Min)

  • 1:45 AM IST

    LIVE ESP vs GER, FIFA World Cup 2022: THIS WAS COMING!! Spain were playing very close passes among themselves, that too when the opposition is pressing. Simon was at fault and the loose ball fell to Kimmich and the Spanish goalkeeper makes up for his previous mistake with a brilliant diving save!! ESP 0-0 GER (56th Min)

