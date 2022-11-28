live

Highlights Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group E: Match Ends in 1-1 Draw, Die Mannschaft Stay Alive

FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany: Germany came back from a goal behind to draw the game 1-1 to stay alive in the competition. Alvaro Morata scored the opener before Niclas Fullkrug made it all square again.

FIFA WORLD CUP SQUADS

Spain: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya, Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Alex Balde, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremi Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati.

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Christian Gunter, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Julian Brandt, Mario Gotze, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niclas Fullkrug, Karim Adeyemi.

