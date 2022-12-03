Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group G, Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil: BRA, SUI Qualify For Round of 16

live

AS IT HAPPENED | Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022, Cameroon vs Brazil, Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022, Serbia vs Switzerland: Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon’s 1-0 win over Brazil at the World Cup on Friday, a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminate the Africans. In the other match, Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime. Brazil will face South Korea in the Pre-Quarters.

