Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group G, Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil: BRA, SUI Qualify For Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H, Match Day 3: BRA, SUI Qualify For Round of 16.

Updated: December 3, 2022 2:50 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022- Group G, Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil: SRB Take on SUI, CMR Face BRA.

AS IT HAPPENED | Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022, Cameroon vs Brazil, Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022, Serbia vs Switzerland: Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon’s 1-0 win over Brazil at the World Cup on Friday, a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminate the Africans. In the other match, Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime. Brazil will face South Korea in the Pre-Quarters.

Live Updates

  • 2:34 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: So Brazil will be facing South Korea and Switzerland will be taking on Portugal in the Round of 16.

  • 2:34 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: That’s it!!! Full-time from both the games! Another upset coming from Lusail- the mighty Brazilians have lost 1-0 to Cameroon. But that doesn’t affect much as they top the group via better goal difference. On the other hand, Switzerland also finish with 6 points- but they will occupy the second position due to an inferior goal difference.

  • 2:25 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: GOAAAL!!! Cameroon have scored!! Vincent Aboubakar breaks the dead-lock finally!!!! He was already on a yellow-card and in the heat of the moment, the striker after scoring a glorious goal-took off his shirt to celebrate and as a result, he receives a red card!

  • 2:21 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: 9 minutes of added time has been given in the Brazil vs Cameroon match. Enough time for both the sides to get a winner.

  • 2:18 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: 3 minutes to go + added time in the game and it’s goalless in the Brazil vs Cameroon match. Switzerland winning in the other game by 3-2.

  • 1:55 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: 64 minutes in the game, it’s still 0-0 between Brazil and Cameroon. Switzerland on the other hand, lead 3-2 in the other match.

  • 1:40 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: GOAAL!! Switzerland retain their lead!! Remo Freuler has made it 3-2 in favour of the Nati.

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: If it stays like this, Brazil will top the group with 7 points and Switzerland will qualify as the second placed team with 4 points.

  • 1:34 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: We are back for the second-half!!!

  • 1:20 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: HALF-TIME!! It’s all square in Serbia vs Switzerland match! 2-2! We are yet to see a goal in Brazil vs Cameroon match.

