Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group H, South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay: POR, URU Qualify For Round of 16.

AS IT HAPPENED | South Korea vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022, Ghana vs Uruguay: The South Koreans had done their job, beating Portugal 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal. Now came an agonizing wait. They just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play. Some South Korea fans prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle. They could soon celebrate as Uruguay could only manage to win 2-0 against their African opposition.

