Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group H, South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay: POR, URU Qualify For Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H, Match Day 3: The South Koreans had done their job, beating Portugal 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal to qualify for the Round of 16, after Uruguay failed to score a third goal in their 2-0 win over Ghana.

Published: December 2, 2022 11:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group H, South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay: POR, URU Qualify For Round of 16.

AS IT HAPPENED | South Korea vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022, Ghana vs Uruguay: The South Koreans had done their job, beating Portugal 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal. Now came an agonizing wait. They just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play. Some South Korea fans prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle. They could soon celebrate as Uruguay could only manage to win 2-0 against their African opposition.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: FULL-TIME!!! Uruguay couldn’t beat Ghana by a 3-goal margin. It was a 2-0 win and as a result, South Korea go through occupying the second spot! Portugal finish first.

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: 8 minutes added on in the Uruguay vs Ghana match!! Can the South Americans get a third goal??

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: FULL-TIME at Education City!! South Korea have beaten Portugal and they eagerly wait for the Uruguay vs Ghana match.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: GOAAAL!!!! South Korea have scored in added time!!! It’s 6+ minutes added!!! Hwang Hee Chan gives the lead and the all-important advantage to the Koreans!!! Uruguay still have to score a third goal.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: South Korea are trying their level best for the equaliser but the Portuguese hold on. Uruguay in the other match are running away by a 2-0 lead.

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: South Korea are looking for opportunities to make it count but somehow they’re finishing haven’t been up to the mark. It’s still 1-1. In other match it’s still 2-0 in favour of the Uruguayans.

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: The match is still locked 1-1 between Portugal and South Korea. Uruguay on the other match leading by 2-0.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: We are back for the second-half! As things stand, Portugal will top the group with 7 points and Uruguay will occupy the second spot with 4 points. South Korea need to win by a 1-goal margin to qualify. Ghana need to win to qualify.

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: It’s Half-Time!! Portugal vs South Korea match is locked at 1-1. In the other match, Uruguay leading by 2-0, thanks to a brace from Arrascaeta. Just like the 2010 match, Ghana missed a penalty in today’s match as well.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: GOAAL!! Korea have equalised!! Kim Young Gwon with the goal!!! In the other match, Uruguay are leading 2-0!! Arrascaeta with a brace!!

