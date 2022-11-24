live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon: Breel Embolo’s Lone Strike Earn Full Points For Nati

Cameroonian origin Breel Embolo breaks Cameroon's hearts as Switzerland get their campaign up and running with an opening day victory over the African giants at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Switzerland vs Cameroon Playing XIs

Switzerland: Yann Sommer (GK), Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri.

Cameroon: Andre Onana (GK), Nicolas Nkoulou, Andre-Frank Zambo- Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Collins Fai, Bryan Mbeumo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo.

