Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon: Breel Embolo’s Lone Strike Earn Full Points For Nati

Cameroonian origin Breel Embolo breaks Cameroon's hearts as Switzerland get their campaign up and running with an opening day victory over the African giants at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Updated: November 24, 2022 4:47 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Switzerland vs Cameroon Playing XIs

Switzerland: Yann Sommer (GK), Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri.

Cameroon: Andre Onana (GK), Nicolas Nkoulou, Andre-Frank Zambo- Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Collins Fai, Bryan Mbeumo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score: Here it is..!! Switzerland wins it 1-0. A nice game of football. Both teams showed courage but in the End its Switzerland who wins it. Embolo was Switzerland’s man today.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score: Seferovic denied by Cameroon’s defenders.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score: Corner for Switzerland.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score: 6 minutes additional time.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score: Switzerland: Comert comes in for Rodriguez.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score: Xhaka shoots but Onana saves it..!!

  • 5:16 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score: Onana not happy with his teammates.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score: The game enters into it’s last 5 minutes.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score Updates: Akanji booked for yellow.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Live | FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Score Updates: Switzerland: Rieder comes in for Vargas. Cameroon: Ngamaleu comes in for Mbeumo.

Published Date: November 24, 2022 4:45 PM IST

Updated Date: November 24, 2022 4:47 PM IST