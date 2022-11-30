live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group D, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark: FRA, AUS Qualify For Round of 16

Updated: November 30, 2022 11:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED |  Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup, Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup, Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup 2022, Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022: Defending champion France won its World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 Wednesday. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0, courtesy of a Matthew Leckie goal in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: It’s a famous win for Tunisia!! 1-0 victors but unfortunately they have to bow out of the tournament. France and Australia qualify from Group D.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: THE GOAL HAS BEEN DISALLOWED!!! TUNISIA STILL LEAD 1-0!!! BUT THAT’S NOT GOING TO CHANGE THE POSITIONS IN THE TABLE.

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: OH WAIT WAIT!!! THERE’S A VAR CALL FOR THE GOAL OF FRANCE!

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: Full-Time at Education City as well!! Antoine Griezmann equalises in the last kick of the game as France and Tunisia playout a 1-1 draw.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: That’s it! Full-Time!! Australia Beat Denmark 1-0 and the occupy the second spot.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: 8 minutes has been added on for stoppages in the France vs Tunisia match and 6 minutes has been added on in the Australia vs Denmark match.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: Tunisia is still leading by 1-0. Australia still hold the advantage at 1-0. If Tunisia want to qualify, they hope Australia to lose points.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: GOAAL!! Australia have scored!!! Advantage Socceroos!! Leckie with the all-important goal.

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: As the defending champions are losing by a goal, Deschamps introduces Rabiot and Mbappe to bolster their chances.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D: GOAAAL!!! Tunisia Score!! Khazri breaks the dead-lock!!! TUN 1-0 FRA (Khazri) (57th Min)

