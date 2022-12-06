Top Recommended Stories
live
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: BRA Beat KOR By 4-1 To Advance Into Q/f
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16 AS IT HAPPENED!
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16 AS IT HAPPENED!
Qatar: Brazil beat South Korea by 4-1 to reach quarterfinal.
Also Read:
- FIFA World Cup 2022 Stats: Records Galore As Portugal, Morocco Enter Quarterfinals
- Highlights Portugal (6) vs Switzerland (1), FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Goncalo Ramos Guides POR to Quarter-Final
- Highlights Morocco (0) vs Spain (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Round of 16: MAR Shock ESP on Penalties 3-0
Brazil will be clear favourites against South Korea, but coach Tite has got some injury worries that could disrupt his side. It was confirmed on Saturday that forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles are both out of the World Cup through injury. Danilo and Alex Sandro are also doubts, while the Brazilians are also continuing to monitor Neymar’s ankle.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.