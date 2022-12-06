live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: BRA Beat KOR By 4-1 To Advance Into Q/f

Updated: December 6, 2022 2:28 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Qatar: Brazil beat South Korea by 4-1 to reach quarterfinal.

Brazil will be clear favourites against South Korea, but coach Tite has got some injury worries that could disrupt his side. It was confirmed on Saturday that forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles are both out of the World Cup through injury. Danilo and Alex Sandro are also doubts, while the Brazilians are also continuing to monitor Neymar’s ankle.

Live Updates

  • 2:25 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: Brazil advances to Quarterfinal with an overwhelming win by 4-1.

  • 2:22 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: It is almost coming to an end for South Korea. Four minutes additional time added to the timer. BRA 4-1 KOR (92)”

  • 2:11 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: GOAL!!! South Korea players get one into the nets. OH!!! Another one almost went into the nets. BRA 4-1 KOR (80″)

  • 1:46 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: Chances are being created by both set of players. Can South Korea find a way to score from here? BRA 4-0 KOR (55″)

  • 1:21 AM IST

  • 1:08 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: It is raining goals here at Stadium 974. Paqueta scores one for Brazil. South Korea’s goal keeper is having a field day today. BRA 4-0 KOR (37″)

  • 1:02 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: GOAL!!! Richarlison scores the goal of the tournament. Brazil are making a comeback extremely diffcult for South Korea. BRA 3-0 KOR (31″)

  • 12:43 AM IST

    LIVE FIFA WC, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: Is it a penalty? Yes, it is! Things have got from bad to worse for South Korea. Neymar Jr. to take the penalty. GOAL!!! Just like that. BRA 2-0 KOR (12″)

