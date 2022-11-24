Highlights Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: Match Ends in a Goalless Stalemate.

live

AS IT HAPPENED | Uruguay vs South Korea, Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup, Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022: Despite some hard attempts of both the teams, the match unfortunately ended in a goalless draw. It was a tough fights as both Korea and Uruguay shown an amazing level of team game. Despite some classic off the box shots by Cavani, Nunez and Valverde and Son, none of the team was able to score the Opener. A tremendous shot by Valverde in the ending phase of the game missed as it hit the goal post.

FIFA World Cup Squads

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Ronald Araujo, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina, Mathias Olivera, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Jose Luis Rodríguez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Nicolas de la Cruz, Federico Valverde , Facundo Pellistri, Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Gomez, Edinson Cavani.

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul, Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu, Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung.

