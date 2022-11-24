live

Highlights Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: Match Ends in a Goalless Stalemate

FIFA World Cup 2022, Uruguay vs South Korea: Despite some hard attempts of both the teams, the match unfortunately ended in a goalless draw. It was a tough fights as both Korea and Uruguay shown an amazing level of team game.

Updated: November 24, 2022 8:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H: Match Ends in a Goalless Stalemate.

AS IT HAPPENED | Uruguay vs South Korea, Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup, Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022: Despite some hard attempts of both the teams, the match unfortunately ended in a goalless draw. It was a tough fights as both Korea and Uruguay shown an amazing level of team game.  Despite some classic off the box shots by Cavani, Nunez and Valverde and Son, none of the team was able to score the Opener. A tremendous shot by Valverde in the ending phase of the game missed as it hit the goal post.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Ronald Araujo, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina, Mathias Olivera, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Jose Luis Rodríguez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Nicolas de la Cruz, Federico Valverde , Facundo Pellistri, Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Gomez, Edinson Cavani.

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul, Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu, Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung.

Live Updates

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: The game ends in a goalless draw.. Despite the efforts of South Korean Captain Son and some rocket shots by Nunez and Valverde, one of which hit the post, none of the team was able to make it to a single goal.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Corner for Uruguay..

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: 7 extra minutes added to the second half.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Son shoots it off the post this time..!!

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Valverde shoots and hits the Post..!! It was an absolute stunner from Valverde..!!

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea in a complete defence mode as the look for a peaceful draw.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Nunez shoots and Misses..!! What a thunder strike it was.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Corner for Uruguay.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Substitutions for Uruguay- Oilvera and vecino out Vina and De La cruz in.

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Gue- sung takes a long range shot but misses..

Published Date: November 24, 2022 8:36 PM IST

Updated Date: November 24, 2022 8:37 PM IST