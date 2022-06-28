Football Transfer News and Updates

New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.Also Read - Manchester United Could Replace Cristiano Ronaldo With Neymar: Reports

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed. Also Read - Final Hurrah: Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Players Likely to Feature in Their Last FIFA World Cup

Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea? Blues Boss Todd Boehly Discusses Potential Transfer of Manchester United Legend

Live Updates

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Arsenal’s bid for Ajax defensive midfielder Lisandro Martinez has reportedly got encouraging feedback from the Dutch club. Arsenal will look to do a deal for the Argentine ahead of Manchester United, who are also said to be interested in the midfielder.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Medicals for Romelu Lukaku with Inter have reportedly been scheduled for Wednesday. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is also said to be readying a £50m bid to get Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: According to reports, Christian Eriksen is waiting to see Man United’s moves in the transfer market before committing to signing for the Red Devils.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Fulham continue their bidding spree with an offer for Wolfsburg right-back Kevin Mbabu. The ex-Newcastle player is thought to be “eager” to return to the Premier League.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Crystal Palace are looking to hijack Fulham’s deal for Man United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    BREAKING: Mohamed Salah is likely to leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 season. The Egyptian forward was locked in negotiations with Liverpool about a new contract, but the talks appear to have hit a dead end.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Spurs and Newcastle linked heavily to Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, with both teams looking to add to their midfield options.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to Italian giants Inter Milan by agent Jorge Mendes, but the club turned down the chance to sign the Portuguese.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Man United have reportedly upped their interest in Hoffenheim’s offensive full-back David Raum, as Erik Ten Hag looks to improve his defensive cover.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is looking to leave the London the London club in favor of signing for Frank Lampard’s Everton.