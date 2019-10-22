Highlights Badminton score French Open 2019, Day 1

#It is all over, Sindhu wins 21-15, 21-13 to progress to Round 2. It has been a good opening day for India. Saina Nehwal would be in action on Day 2.

#Sindhu takes a three-point lead and looks confident to progress to Round 2. Sindhu leads 13-10.

#It is neck and neck in the second game as the score is locked at 7-7.

#PV Sindhu Wins First Game 21-15

#Sindhu widens the gap with a five-point lead. Sindhu leads 18-13.

#Sindhu is looking to be aggressive at the net. Sindhu leads 14-12.

#She has found her groove and has taken a three-point lead. Sindhu leads 11-8.

#Sindhu finally gets in the lead with a signature overhead smash. Sindhu leads 9-8.

#Sindhu looks rusty in the early stages of the match. Li leads 8-6.

#The match is underway and Michelle Li has taken a slender early lead. Li leads 5-4.

#Carolina Marin is playing her Round 1 match and hence the Sindhu tie is getting delayed. The first game of the Marin match is over and Sindhu should be out there shortly.

#World champion P V Sindhu will take on Canada’s world number 9 Michelle Li when she begins her women’s singles campaign at the French Open tournament in Paris today. Li has beaten the Indian in the past twice. The Olympic silver medallist will look to end her recent run of early exits at the tournament.

PV Sindhu is the second Indian shuttler in action today. She faces Michelle Li of Canada in women’s singles first round

#So a good start to the Indian campaign. After losing the first game, Subhankar makes a strong comeback to win 15-21, 21-14, 21-17 in men’s singles opening round

#Simply brilliant from Subhankar as he wins the decider 21-17 to enter next round

#Just a point from entering next round is Subhankar Dey

#An error from the Indian as he hits out but wins the next two points. 19-15

#Subhankar now is calling the shots here. A long shot and he’s all pumped up. He looks in high spirits. Leading 17-14

#A superb smash from the Subhankar Dey but his opponent challenges the call. The decision is upheld. The Indian leads 14-11

#A breathtaking rally between these two. The Indian does well to counter Sugiarto’s smashes with quick recovery. However, he ends up conceding the point with a wide return. Dey still leads 13-11

#An error from Sugiarto and a point to Dey. The Indian leads 13-9

#Dey leads at the mini-break 11-6. Has a healthy lead but in badminton things change in the blink of an eye. The Indian needs to keep up the good work. The momentum is on his side.

#Dey looks to be in a hurry. Opens up a four-point lead over his opponent.

#Dey leading 5-2 at the moment in men’s singles first round on Day 1 of French Open

#And Dey quickly pounces to regain the lead at 3-2.

#The Indian takes the lead at 1-0 before conceding two straight points to Sugiarto.

#Third game is underway. This should be interesting.

#It’s one-all now! Subhankar has made a comeback to win the second game 21-14. It boils down to the third and final game now

#Subhankar one point away from forcing a decider in men’s singles first round. Score 20-13

#Three points to Subhankar and one to Sugiarto as the Indian maintains his lead at 16-9

#A point to Subhankar but Sugiarto continues to gain in on the Indian. Score 13-8

#The Indonesian cuts down the lead to six points winning three points on the trot.

#Play resumes and a point each to both the shuttlers. The Indian shuttler leads 12-4

#Subhankar Dey leads at the mini-break 11-3. He’s been dominant in this second game so far. Can he maintain the intensity though? Stick with us for all the latest updates

#The Indian shuttler is now leading 7-3. He’s refreshed and looks determined to draw level.

#Dey stretches his lead to 5-2 before Tommy Sugiarto reduces the gap to two points

#Dey now leads his Indonesian opponent 4-2 in the second game

#Dey gets into the lead at 2-1

#Currently locked at 1-1

#Second game gets underway

#Dey has lost the first game 15-21

#First up is Subhankar Dey vs Tommy Sugiarto in men’s singles

World champion PV Sindhu would look to snap her recent run of early exits when she begins her women’s singles campaign at the USD 750,000 French Open badminton tournament, beginning in Paris on Tuesday. Since claiming her maiden World Championships title in August, Sindhu has looked awfully out-of-form as she has failed to cross the second round in three tournaments.

She faltered in the second and first rounds at the China Open and Korea Open respectively last month. Sindhu again exited in the second round in straight games against Korea’s An Se Young in Denmark Open last week.

FIXTURES

October 22, Round 1 India fixtures (Approx. timings)

Subhankar Dey India – Tommy Sugiarto – 3:10 pm IST

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li – 5:40 pm IST

October 23, Round 1

Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi – 1:30 pm IST

Parupalli Kashyap vs Ng Ka Long Angus – 1:30 pm IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yujung – 1:30 pmIST

Manu Attri/Sumeeth B Reddy vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy – 1:30 pm IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen – 1:30 pm IST

Sameer Verma vs Kenta Nishimoto – 1:30 pm IST

Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki N Reddy vs Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock – 1:30 pm IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Jelle Maas/Robin Tabeling – 1:30 pm IST

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan – 1:30 pm IST

When and where to watch

The French Open 2019 will be aired on the Star Sports Network, with Jio TV live streaming the competition as well.