French Open 2022 Highlights Quarter-Final Updates Nadal vs Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal Enter Semis Beats Novak Djokovic.

PREVIEW: In a match worthy of the French Open final, tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will square off in a blockbuster Roland-Garros quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 31. Nadal will go into the match as underdog despite the fact he has won 13 French Open titles and has only lost at the tournament three times in his entire career. World No. 1 Djokovic has been building into his season nicely, after missing the Australian Open, and will be hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam title and equal Nadal, who will be equally keen to skip two ahead of the Serbian. After 58 encounters between Djokovic and Nadal in their careers, the Serbian holds a slender 30-28 lead as they prepare to battle in the French Open 2022 quarter final. Only two players have ever beaten Nadal at Roland-Garros, Robin Soderling and Novak Djokovic, who achieved the honour twice in the 2015 quarter final and 2021 semi final. Nadal has defeated Djokovic seven times at the French Open, with three of those occasions coming in the final. It's hard to ever tip against Rafael Nadal in Paris but Novak Djokovic is the one man who has had his measure before at Roland-Garros. Nadal seems to be traveling better than critics thought he would prior to the French Open, but he showed weakness against Auger-Aliassime, despite getting the job done in the end. Djokovic has been relatively untroubled throughout his four matches so far, although he did find himself an early break down in the second set against Schwartzman before sweeping to a comfortable win. It won't be straight sets but Djokovic will end Nadal's charge for a 22nd Grand Slam and give himself a chance to tie Nadal for career majors