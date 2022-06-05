Highlights Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2022 Final As It HappenedAlso Read - French Open: Rafael Nadal on Wimbledon Participation With Troubling Foot Injury

SET 3: Rafael Nadal takes the final set 6-0 and completes a 'bagel'. Rafael Nadal clinches 14th French Open title.

SET 2: Rafael Nadal takes yet another set after being 2-4 down. Casper Ruud needs a miracle from here. As for the spaniard, he is on course to his 14th French Open title.

SET 1: Aggressive gameplay from the Spanish Tennis legend. ‘Rafa’ takes the first set by 6-3.

Check out the winning moment here:

The final stroke against opponent Casper Ruud:

World No 5 Rafael Nadal advanced to his 14th French Open final in dramatic circumstances when a serious ankle injury to Alexander Zverev halted their exciting battle on the eve of a second-set tie-break, in a match that had already lasted more than three hours.

Under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier, one of the matches of the season was cut short at 7-6(8), 6-6, when the German had to leave the court in a wheelchair after he badly rolled his right ankle, moving to his right when tracking down a Nadal forehand deep behind the baseline.

On the other hand, Casper Ruud of Norway continued to excel at Roland Garros with the 23-year-old advancing to his first Grand Slam final, defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a title clash with Spanish stalwart and winner of 13 French Open titles Nadal.

