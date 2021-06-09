Highlights French Open 2021 Scores and Updates Quarterfinals

French Open 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of French Open 2021, June 9.

The King of clay Rafael Nadal will face Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in the Quarterfinals of the French Open 2021. Nadal hasn’t yet dropped a single set and he will be looking to book his semi-final berth, where he could face Novak Djokovic, who will be in action later in the day. Women defending champion Iga Swiatek will also be in action in her quarterfinal match. Also Read - Rafael Nadal's Marriage Post Update on Facebook Sends The Fans in Frenzy

Live Updates

  • 9:53 PM IST

    But there is plenty to be proud of for Schwartzman

  • 9:52 PM IST

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Nadal sets up Djokovic clash for the semis.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman


    That’s it Nadal makes it 6-0 and takes the fourth set comfortably.
  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman

    Nadal makes it four in a row in the fourth set.
  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman
    Nadal leads 3-0 in the fourth set.

  • 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman – Nadal has bounced back in style as he takes the third set by 6-4. It’s 2-1 in favour of Nadal as he finds his mojo back in the third set. This is exciting Tennis

  • 9:04 PM IST
    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman – It’s even stevens so far in this crucial third set as both the players have held their serve. It’s 4-3 in favour of Schwartzman, with Nadal to serve.
  • 8:48 PM IST

  • 8:36 PM IST
    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman – Schwartzman is not going to go without a fight. He takes the second set by 6-4. This is the first time Nadal has dropped a set in the ongoing edition of the French Open. In fact, he had won the previous French Open title by not dropping a solitary set. It’s 1-1 set.