Highlights French Open 2021 Scores and Updates Quarterfinals

French Open 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of French Open 2021, June 9. Also Read - French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas Beats Daniil Medvedev to Set up Semifinals Clash Against Alexander Zverev

The King of clay Rafael Nadal will face Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in the Quarterfinals of the French Open 2021. Nadal hasn’t yet dropped a single set and he will be looking to book his semi-final berth, where he could face Novak Djokovic, who will be in action later in the day. Women defending champion Iga Swiatek will also be in action in her quarterfinal match. Also Read - Rafael Nadal's Marriage Post Update on Facebook Sends The Fans in Frenzy