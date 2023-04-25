HIGHLIGHTS | Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Score: GT Beat MI By 55 Runs

Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, GT vs MI Match Updates, Game 35, April 25: Gujarat Titans became the second team to register five wins in IPL 2023 and join CSK at the top of the table.

Updated: April 25, 2023 11:43 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Riley Meredith

0* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Jason Behrendorff

3 (4) 0x4, 0x6

Mohit Sharma

(3.5-0-38-2)*

Joshua Little

(2-0-18-0)
Live Updates

  • 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans become the first team to defend a total at the Narendra Modi stadium this season. Rashid Khan is the new owner of the Purple Cap.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Arjun Tendulkar starts the final over with a huge six off Mohit Sharma. Ninth wicket down for Mumbai Indians. Arjun Tendulkar walks back for 13. Mumbai Indians finish at 152/9. Gujarat Titans win by 55 runs and join CSK at the top of the table on 10 points.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumabi Indians continue to slip further as Piyush Chawla is run out. Another one bites the dust. Nehal Wadhera tries for the scoop and Mohammed Shami takes an east catch. MI 135/8

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: DROPPED! Hardik Pandya puts down Nehal Wadhera but that’s not going to hurt them much as Mumbai Indians need 78 runs from 22 balls. Just six runs come from Mohammed Shami over with the last ball going for a boundary. Mumbai Indians need 73 runs from 18 balls. MI 135/6 (17)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Nehal Wadhera is playing the cricket of life here in Ahmedabad. The southpaw has hit two fours and three sixes so far in his 15-ball knock. Piyush Chawla joins the party as he hits Mohit Sharma for a huge six. Two sixes already in the over from Mohit. MI 129/6 (16)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Noor Ahmed to continue and Nehal Wadhera picks the left-arm spinner on the full and placed it really fine for a boundary. Six more from the uncapped Indian over the head. OUTTTT!!!!! Big Big wicket for Gujarat Titans. SKY is caught and bowled by Noor. Mumbai Indians in big big trouble. MI 90/6 (13)

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Rashid Khan continues. Suryakumar Yadav reverse sweeps between the keeper and the first slip and the ball goes for a four. SKY tries the same in the next ball, Rashid appeals and the umpire gives out. TV replays say the ball hit the bat. Four and a six more from SKY tp end the over. MI 75/5 (12)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: OUT! Cameron Green departs after scoring 33 off 26 balls. Noor Ahmed gets the big fish. OUT!!! Another in the over for Gujarat. Tim David goes for the biggie and is caught at deep by Abhinav Manohar. MI 59/5 (11)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Just 5 runs from the over. 150 needed from the final 10, seems like an impossible task. MI 58/3 (10)

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: 8 from the over. MI now need 155 runs from the remaining 11 overs. MI 53/3 (9)

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 55 runs in an Indian Premier League 2023 match on Tuesday. Shubman Gill continued his fine form and smashed a 34-ball 56 to guide Gujarat Titans to an imposing 207 for six after being sent into bat. David Miller made 46 off 22 balls while Abhinav Manohar hit a brisk 21-ball 42 as Gujarat Titans added 70 runs in the last four overs to go past the 200-run mark. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2 for 34. While chasing, MI never looked in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 152 for nine. Left-arm Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Published Date: April 25, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Updated Date: April 25, 2023 11:43 PM IST

