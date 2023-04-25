HIGHLIGHTS | Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Score: GT Beat MI By 55 Runs
HIGHLIGHTS | Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Score
Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 55 runs in an Indian Premier League 2023 match on Tuesday. Shubman Gill continued his fine form and smashed a 34-ball 56 to guide Gujarat Titans to an imposing 207 for six after being sent into bat. David Miller made 46 off 22 balls while Abhinav Manohar hit a brisk 21-ball 42 as Gujarat Titans added 70 runs in the last four overs to go past the 200-run mark. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2 for 34. While chasing, MI never looked in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 152 for nine. Left-arm Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.
