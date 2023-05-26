GT Vs MI Live HIGHLIGHTS, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Hundred, Mohit Sharma Fifer Power Gujarat Titans Into Final

Home

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Highlights: Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman Gill's 129 to post 233/3. In reply, Mumbai Indians bowed down to Mohit Sharma's 5/10 to be all out for 171.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Gujarat Titans VS Mumbai Indians 233/3 (20.0) 171 (18.2) MI need 63 runs in 11 balls at 34.36 rpo Last Wicket: Piyush Chawla c David Miller b Mohit Sharma 0 (2) - 162/9 in 16.3 Over Kumar Kartikeya 6 * (6) 1x4, 0x6 Jason Behrendorff 3 (5) 0x4, 0x6 Mohit Sharma (2.1-0-10-4) * Joshua Little (3-0-26-1)

Ahmedabad, May 26 (PTI) Shubman Gill smashed a 60-ball 129 as Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to enter the Indian Premier League final here on Friday. GT will take on Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash here on Sunday.

Gill’s explosive knock ensured GT reached 233 for three after being sent into bat in the Qualifier 2. Chasing a mammoth target, MI never looked in the hunt despite Suryakumar Yadav’s 38-ball 61 and were eventually bowled out for 171 in 18.2 overs. For GT, Mohit Sharma (5/10) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/33) also did his bit with the ball.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

