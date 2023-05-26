GT Vs MI Live HIGHLIGHTS, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Hundred, Mohit Sharma Fifer Power Gujarat Titans Into Final

ZEE Sites

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Highlights: Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman Gill's 129 to post 233/3. In reply, Mumbai Indians bowed down to Mohit Sharma's 5/10 to be all out for 171.

Updated: May 27, 2023 12:12 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ahmedabad, May 26 (PTI) Shubman Gill smashed a 60-ball 129 as Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to enter the Indian Premier League final here on Friday. GT will take on Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash here on Sunday.
Gill’s explosive knock ensured GT reached 233 for three after being sent into bat in the Qualifier 2. Chasing a mammoth target, MI never looked in the hunt despite Suryakumar Yadav’s 38-ball 61 and were eventually bowled out for 171 in 18.2 overs. For GT, Mohit Sharma (5/10) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/33) also did his bit with the ball.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

  • 12:06 AM IST

  • 12:00 AM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: That’s it. Mohit Sharma completes his five-wicket haul in just 14 balls to bowl out Mumbai Indians for 171. Gujarat Titans will play Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday. Two years and two consecutive IPL finals for Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya leads by example. Coincidentally, it was GT vs CSK in IPL 2023 opener and it will be GT vs CSK in the final.

  • 11:50 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Another two wickets for Mohit Sharma in an over. Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla depart in the space of three balls. MI 164/9 (17)

  • 11:48 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: The tree is crumbling down as Tim David departs too for just two off three balls. Rashid Khan traps him in front. MI 161/7 (17)

  • 11:47 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Mohit Sharma almost seals the deal for Gujarat Titans with two wickets in an over. While SKY was clean bowled Vishnu Vinod was caught by Hardik Pandya. MI 156/6 (15)

  • 11:33 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Fifty for Suryakumar Yadav with a four and a six off Joshua Little. SKY is fighting the lone battle in Ahmedabad. Interesting to see Vishnu Vinod coming ahead of Tim David. MI 149/4 (14)

  • 11:24 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: ICYMI, Vishnu Vinod is the concussion substitute for Ishan Kishan. Noor Ahmad finishes off his four overs conceding 35 runs. MI 134/4 (13)

  • 11:15 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Joshua Little comes into the attack and strikes on his first ball. Cameron Green is clean bowled. What a moment in the game this is. MI 124/4

  • 11:13 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Fifty run stand comes up between SKY and Cameron Green. The Australian had a day earlier stated that is it easy to bat with SKY and the duo are doing the same. 13 runs come from the Noor Ahmad over. MI 123/3 (11)

  • 11:11 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: SKY is getting into the act slowly. The Indian batter hits Rashid Khan for a couple of fours before Cameron Green finishes the over with another. MI 110/3 (10)

