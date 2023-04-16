Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights | GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Hetmyer’s Quickfire Fifty Powers Royals to Win
live

Highlights | GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Hetmyer’s Quickfire Fifty Powers Royals to Win

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 177/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2/25, Adam Zampa 1/32) lost to Rajasthan Royals 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60, Shimron Hetmyer 56 not out; Mohammed Shami 3/25, Rashid Khan 2/46) by three wickets.

Updated: April 17, 2023 12:08 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Shimron Hetmyer

50* (25) 2x4, 4x6

Trent Boult

0 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Noor Ahmad

(2.1-0-23-1)*

Mohammad Shami

(4-1-25-3)
GT vs RR, GT vs RR Live score, GT vs RR live updates, GT vs RR live scores and updates, GT vs RR live streaming, GT vs RR live streaming online, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, GT vs RR playing XI, GT vs RR TOSS, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Results, IPL 2023 Points Table, GT vs RR squads, IPL 2023 Live updates, IPL 2023 Live streaming, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler,
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Live Score

Live Updates

  • 11:23 PM IST

    Padikkal: It got a little tensed in the end, especially when the match went down to the wire, but we had the batter out there who could finish it off. We had to keep the scoreboard ticking, and we made sure to get that odd-boundary. It was moving around a but in the first few overs, but thankfully we got through those overs. It’s unbelievable how he (Hetmyer) does such things, such a great talent to have in our side.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya: To be honest no (didn’t expect the loss after the powerplay), but that’s the beauty about this game. The game is never over till it’s over, another lesson for us. (Noor Ahmad) He’s someone who’s difficult to pick, got us the big breakthrough but the other bowlers didn’t execute. Body is good, everything is good. It’s a very long tournament. A lot of matches left, we still need to play a lot of group cricket even if we had won today. (On Gujarat’s score) I felt short. After I got out, they bowled a couple of good overs, but we should have gone a little harder and got to 200. We did cover it well but when I was watching from outside, I did feel that we were 10 runs maybe short.

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals will now face Lucknow Super Giants for the 26th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: And Yes Shimron Hetmyer finished the game with a maximum. What a game it was. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 3 wickets.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Now RR needs 5 runs in five balls.

  • 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Boult joins Hetmyer. Now Rajasthan need 7 runs in 7 balls. Shimron will be on strike.

    RR 171/7 (19)

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: WICKET!!! Ashwin departs after making 10 runs. This is anyone’s game from now as Rajasthan Royals need 7 runs in 7 balls.
    RR 171/7 (18.5)

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR, IPL 2023: OUT! Ashwin smashed 10 off 3. 7 needed off 7. There’s still a little drama left in the match. RR 171/7 in 18.5

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Woah what are we witnessing, Ashwin is off the mark with a boundary and after that smashed a six.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR, IPL 2023: OUT! Shami gets Dhruv Jurel RR 161/6 in 18.2

Highlights | Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Score

Rajasthan Royals were literally in a no man’s land at 66/4 in 12 overs in their pursuit of chasing down 178 against a strong Gujarat Titans bowling attack, who bowled 26 dot balls in the first six overs.

Also Read:

From there, captain Sanju Samson took 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket victory in 23rd match of the IPL 2023, here on Sunday.

The stunning heist also means that Rajasthan retain their top spot on the points table with eight points. Samson and Hetmyer added a crucial stand of 59 runs off 27 balls, followed by the latter adding 47 runs off 20 deliveries with Dhruv Jurel to complete the chase with four balls to spare.

Mohammed Shami built pressure from the word go, troubling Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. Gujarat got the reward when Hardik Pandya had Jaiswal nicking to slip in the next over. Shami bowled a wicket maiden third over and took out Buttler, whose attempt to scoop backfired and could only see off-stump being sent on a cartwheel ride.

Gujarat could have got their third wicket had Shubman Gill held on to a tough chance at slip to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal off Shami. The left-handed batter then lofted Hardik inside-out over extra cover for six as Rajasthan ended power-play at 26/2. Samson and Padikkal hit a six and four each off Alzarri Joseph, with the Rajasthan captain driving Hardik in the gap between extra cover and mid-off after surviving an lbw appeal.

Rashid straightaway made a breakthrough as Padikkal’s heave took an outside edge and was caught by short third man. The leg-spinner struck again in his next over as Riyan Parag holed out to a forward diving long-off. Samson, though, had other ideas, taking Rashid for a hat-trick of sixes — once over long-off and twice pulling over deep mid-wicket.

Hetmyer took on Joseph by heaving high past leaping deep square leg for six and slogging through the same region for four more, before Samson got his fifty in 29 balls. Samson took on debutant spinner Noor Ahmad, lifting a drive over long-off for six and pulling past short fine leg for four.

But the teenager, coming in as an impact player for Gill, had the last laugh as Samson skied to long-off to get his first IPL wicket. Hetmyer turned the tide by smacking two gigantic sixes off Joseph in the 16th over, with Dhruv Jurel dabbing for a four. He then pulled Rashid for four, before slamming a six over long-on to take 13 runs off the 18th over.

Jurel welcomed Shami by smacking over long-on for six. But the pacer bounced back by having Jurel top-edge a hook to fine leg. Ravichandran Ashwin slapped his first ball over point for four, and followed it up with a pulled six over deep mid-wicket. Though Ashwin fell by slicing to short third man, Hetmyer finished off the chase by pulling Ahmad over deep mid-wicket for six to complete a sensational chase for Rajasthan.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 177/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2/25, Adam Zampa 1/32) lost to Rajasthan Royals 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60, Shimron Hetmyer 56 not out; Mohammed Shami 3/25, Rashid Khan 2/46) by three wickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 16, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 12:08 AM IST

More Stories