live
BUZZ BLOG | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.
GT vs SRH, IPL 2023
With the intention of sealing a playoff spot, Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hyderabad side truly has the potential of spoiling the Titans’ party. For the Hyderabad side to do well, they need Harry Brook to fire big. The young Englishman has been due for a big one. On the other hand, the hosts would start overwhelming favourites in the contest.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023 Points Table After GT vs SRH, Match 62: Gujarat Titans Qualify For Play-Offs; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap
- Highlights GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Beat Hyderabad By 34 Runs, Qualify For Play-Offs
- IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Lights Up Ahmedabad With Maiden Hundred During GT vs SRH Match
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.