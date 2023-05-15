BUZZ BLOG | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS

Home

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

GT vs SRH, IPL 2023

With the intention of sealing a playoff spot, Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hyderabad side truly has the potential of spoiling the Titans’ party. For the Hyderabad side to do well, they need Harry Brook to fire big. The young Englishman has been due for a big one. On the other hand, the hosts would start overwhelming favourites in the contest.

