BUZZ BLOG | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 15, 2023 12:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: When it comes to a head-to-head basis, both sides have played two games and have won one each.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: With few matches left in IPL 2023 season, every match is going to hold massive significance in the outcome of the tournament.

  • 11:58 AM IST

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: It is going to be hot and humid in Ahmedabad today. Surely, not comfortable for the players. The fitness levels will be put to test.

  • 11:39 AM IST
    Probable Playing XIs
    GT Likely XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.
    SRH Likely XI: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan and Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen
  • 11:34 AM IST

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: The match can be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema. You can stream it free of cost.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: The boundaries are big and hence six-hitting will not be easy. Gill will be a key player for the Titans given his form. Rashid Khan with the ball could be the game-changer.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Mohammed Kaif said, “Gujarat Titans can be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with a win against SRH. Captain Hardik Pandya looked unhappy with his and his team’s performance in the previous game and they’ll be looking to make a comeback. Their performance away from home has been good and they’ll be looking to improve the winning record at home this time.”

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Irfan said, “Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum at number 3. Hardik hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations with the bat this year. But if he isn’t firing at number three, it will be tough for the team management to figure out whom to send on this position.”

GT vs SRH, IPL 2023

With the intention of sealing a playoff spot, Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hyderabad side truly has the potential of spoiling the Titans’ party. For the Hyderabad side to do well, they need Harry Brook to fire big. The young Englishman has been due for a big one. On the other hand, the hosts would start overwhelming favourites in the contest.

