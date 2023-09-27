Top Recommended Stories

Highlights – Asian Games 2023: Roshibana Devi Assures Another Medal For India; Qualifies For Wushu Event Final

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Updates: A total of eight medals were won by Indian athletes including two gold medals.

Updated: September 27, 2023 9:00 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Day 4

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates

A very good day for India at the Hangzhou Asian Games as the Indian athletes bagged a total of 8 medals including two Gold in shooting. Indian shooters had a superb day as most of the medals came in shooting only. It was a historic day for Roshibina Devi as she defeated Vietnam’s Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen in the women’s 60kg Wushu semifinal and will compete for the gold medal match will be played on tomorrow morning. India, a total of 22 medals have been won by India till now.

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 5

Silver: 7

Bronze: 10

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: Today’s day comes to an end as we will get back with more live updates on Asian games 2023 and bring up all the sports action coverage. Stay tuned on our space India.com.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: As of today on 27 September, India has won 22 medals comprising five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023:

    Tennis: Mixed Doubles Round 3 – Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Round 3 match
    Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale beat Ayano Shimizu and Shinji Hazawa in straight sets in the Mixed doubles Round 3 match.
    Bhosale/ Bopanna bt Shimizu/ Bopanna 6-3, 6-4
  • Sep 27, 2023 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023:

    Squash: India Men’s team lose to Pakistan in Pool A match
    Mahesh Mangaonka’s loss to Nasir Iqbal means the Indian’s Men’s team loses to Pakistan in Pool A contest.
    Nasir Iqbal beat Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-6, 13-11, 9-11, 11-8.
    Final result:
    India loses to Pakistan 1-2 in Men’s team Pool A contest.
    Zaman Noor bt Abhay Singh 3-1 (11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8)
    Saurav Ghosal bt Muhammad Amir Khan 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-1)
    Nasir Iqbal bt bt Mahesh Mangaonkar 3-1 (11-6, 13-11, 9-11, 11-8)
  • Sep 27, 2023 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023:

    Basketball: India beats Indonesia in Women’s Group A match
    India beats Indonesia in a Group A Preliminary Round match with Shireen Limaye top scoring with 13 points. Kimberley Louis was the top scorer for Indonesia with 11.
    India beat Indonesia 66 – 46
  • Sep 27, 2023 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023:

    Tennis: Mixed Doubles Round 3 – Raina and Bhambri crash out
    Top seeds Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri go down to 14th seeds Alex Eala and Francis Alcantara from the Philippines in the final set tiebreak of the Round 3 match.
    Eala/ Alcantara (PHI) bt Raina/ Bhambri (IND) – 6-4,4-6, [10-8]
  • Sep 27, 2023 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023:

    Tennis: Mixed Doubles Round 3
    Mixed Doubles Match 8:
    Second reads Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale take the first set against the Japanese in the mixed doubles round three.
    Bhosale/Bopanna vs Shimizu/Hazawa – 6-3
    Mixed Doubles Match 1:
    Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri had leveled the match by pouring out the second set against Philippines.
    Raina/Bhambri vs Eala/Alcantara – 4-6, 6-4
  • Sep 27, 2023 6:27 PM IST
    Bridge: India loses to Philippines in Mixed Team Round Robin 1-4
    Mixed Team:
    India went down to Philippines 7.56 – 12.44 in the Mixed Team Round Robin 1-4.
    India currently stand fifth in the table with 40.03 per cent points from 42 boards played. Thailand top the table with 59.47 per cent points from 56 boards.
    Men’s Team:
    In the Men’s team Qualification round, India currently stands second on the table with 51.67 per cent points from 42 boards played. China currently leads with 57.11 per cent points from 56 boards played.
  • Sep 27, 2023 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: In Squash, Mahesh Mangaonkar will face Iqbal Nasir in Match 3.

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:17 PM IST
    Squash: IND 1 – 1 PAK in Pool A
    Saurav Ghoshal wins match 2 to level the tie for India against Pakistan in the Pool A encounter. He beats Pakistan’s Muhammed Asim Khan in straight sets.
    Saurav Ghoshal beat Muhammad Asim Khan – 11-3, 11-5, 11-1

