Home

Sports

Highlights – Asian Games 2023: Roshibana Devi Assures Another Medal For India; Qualifies For Wushu Event Final

live

Highlights – Asian Games 2023: Roshibana Devi Assures Another Medal For India; Qualifies For Wushu Event Final

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Updates: A total of eight medals were won by Indian athletes including two gold medals.

Asian Games 2023, Day 4

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates

A very good day for India at the Hangzhou Asian Games as the Indian athletes bagged a total of 8 medals including two Gold in shooting. Indian shooters had a superb day as most of the medals came in shooting only. It was a historic day for Roshibina Devi as she defeated Vietnam’s Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen in the women’s 60kg Wushu semifinal and will compete for the gold medal match will be played on tomorrow morning. India, a total of 22 medals have been won by India till now.

Trending Now

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 5

Silver: 7

Bronze: 10

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES