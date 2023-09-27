By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Highlights – Asian Games 2023: Roshibana Devi Assures Another Medal For India; Qualifies For Wushu Event Final
Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Updates: A total of eight medals were won by Indian athletes including two gold medals.
Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates
A very good day for India at the Hangzhou Asian Games as the Indian athletes bagged a total of 8 medals including two Gold in shooting. Indian shooters had a superb day as most of the medals came in shooting only. It was a historic day for Roshibina Devi as she defeated Vietnam’s Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen in the women’s 60kg Wushu semifinal and will compete for the gold medal match will be played on tomorrow morning. India, a total of 22 medals have been won by India till now.
LIVE: India’s medal tally-
Gold: 5
Silver: 7
Bronze: 10
