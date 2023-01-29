  • Home
As It Happened | GER Vs BEL: Germany Beat Belgium 5-4 (SO) To Lift Hockey World Cup 2023

HIGHLGHTS | GER Vs BEL, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final, Scores: Germany won their third World Cup title. Get minute-by-minute updates. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: January 29, 2023 9:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Germany players celebrate a goal against Belgium. (Image: Twitter)

HIGHLIGHTS | GER Vs BEL, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final, Scores

Germany had done it before and they did it again. Trailing by two goals, Germany kept their cool and showed resilience and mental strength to beat Belgium 5-4 in shootout and win their third Hockey World Cup title on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Florent Van Aubel and Tanguy Cosyns gave Belgium the lead inside 10 minutes before Niklas Wellen, Gonzalo Peillat and Mats Grambusch put Germany ahead. However, a Tom Boon PC in the dying minutes of the game forced a shootout. However, during the shootout, both the teams were locked 3-3 to go to sudden death. Alexander Stadler denied Cosyns to give Germany their first World Cup title after 2002 and 2006. Germany are also officially No.1 side in the world.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 9:19 PM IST

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Germany clinch their third World Cup. They won the tournament in 2002, 2006 and join Netherlands and Australia on three titles.

  • 9:03 PM IST

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Belgium No.32 misses. GER 4-4 Belgium (SD). Germany are the World Champions.

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Germany No.11 scores. GER 5-4 Belgium (SD)

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Belgium No.8 scores. GER 4-4 Belgium (SD)

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Germany No.9 scores. GER 4-3 Belgium (SD)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Germany No.3 misses. GER 3-3 Belgium (SO) Sudden Death to follow.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Belgium No.24 scores. GER 3-3 Belgium (SO)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Germany No.11 scores. GER 3-2 Belgium (SO)

