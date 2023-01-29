As It Happened | GER Vs BEL: Germany Beat Belgium 5-4 (SO) To Lift Hockey World Cup 2023

Home

Germany players celebrate a goal against Belgium. (Image: Twitter)

Germany had done it before and they did it again. Trailing by two goals, Germany kept their cool and showed resilience and mental strength to beat Belgium 5-4 in shootout and win their third Hockey World Cup title on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Florent Van Aubel and Tanguy Cosyns gave Belgium the lead inside 10 minutes before Niklas Wellen, Gonzalo Peillat and Mats Grambusch put Germany ahead. However, a Tom Boon PC in the dying minutes of the game forced a shootout. However, during the shootout, both the teams were locked 3-3 to go to sudden death. Alexander Stadler denied Cosyns to give Germany their first World Cup title after 2002 and 2006. Germany are also officially No.1 side in the world.

