HIGHLIGHTS | HYDERABAD FC vs JAMSHEDPUR FC ISL 2021-22 

AS IT HAPPENED: JFC Beat HFC 3-0; Claim Top Spot. JFC’s Mobashir sent off for kicking HFC’s Mishra. Daniel Chima Makes it 3-0 for Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur FC Go Into the Break With a 2-0 Lead. Peter Hartley Doubles Jamshedpur’s Lead. Jamshedpur FC lead 1-0 through a Chinglensana own-goal.Also Read - Highlights | SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United Hero ISL 2021-22 Match: SCEB, NEUFC Play Out a 1-1 Stalemate

Preview: Two teams fighting for pole position will face each other in a clash of titans when Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Hyderabad are sitting pretty at the top of the table, having qualified for the semi-finals for the first time with two games in hand and 35 points in their kitty. Jamshedpur need one point to seal their maiden semi spot, having played 17 matches and with 34 points. Both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC had never qualified into the playoffs before this season. Bart Ogbeche has scored as many goals (17) as SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC alone. Apart from one JFC win, all other encounters between these two have ended in draws, including the reverse fixture. Also Read - Footballer Jhingan Apologises After Making Sexist Comment, Says he Has 'Let Many People Down'

Check the latest ISL 2021-22 Live Score, ISL Live Match, Hyderabad FC  vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score Today, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Football Score, ISL Live Score 2022 and Today football updates here. Catch live football score and updates from Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Match here. Check Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Football Score, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score and Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Indian Super League Football Streaming Online. Also Read - ISL: Knockout Stage Dates Announced; Final on March 20

Live Updates

  • 10:38 PM IST

    That’s all we have from our LIVE Coverage, we’ll see you next time, till then goodbye and take care !

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: That’s it ! FULL-TIME ! A deserved victory for JFC ! They go top of the table. FT: HFC 0-3 JFC (Chinglensana (OG), Hartley, Chima)

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: 5 minutes have been added on for stoppages. 5 minutes for Jamshedpur to claim top spot in the table. HFC 0-3 JFC (90+5 min)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: 8 minutes remaining in the match. HFC looking for a consolation goal. HFC 0-3 JFC (82nd Min)

  • 9:06 PM IST
    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: Even though they are a man down, JFC on top with a comfortable lead. HFC 0-3 JFC (77th Min)
  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: Mobashir has been sent off for kicking Akash Mishra ! JFC down to 10 men. HFC 0-3 JFC (67th Min)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: GOAL !!! Daniel Chima makes it 3-0 for Jamshedpur ! This should be enough for Own Coyle’s side. Game set and match. HFC 0-3 JFC (63rd Min)

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: Nothing has changed for HFC in the second-half as JFC dominate play in the midfield. HFC 0-2 JFC (57th Min)

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: Jamshedpur FC start the second-half, like the first 45 minutes. They are keeping up with their pressing game. HFC 0-2 JFC (50th Min)

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: We are back for the second-half ! Trailing side, Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling !