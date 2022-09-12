AS IT HAPPENED | Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup 2022, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Qualifier 4 match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United. Hyderabad emerge winners 3-1 as the ISL champions now will take on Bengaluru FC in the semi-final. It was Bart Ogbeche who gave the lead through a wonderfully executed header before Martin Chaves brought back parity through a spot kick and right at the stroke of half-time, Akash Mishra’s screamer once again gave Hyderabad the lead. In the second-half Javier Siverio made it 3-1 for the Nizams.Also Read - Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022- Qualifier 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Durand Cup 2022, Qualifier 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Aman Kumar Sahani, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Nikhil Poojary, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Joel Chianese, Aaren D'Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyamar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.

Live Updates

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: That’s it! Full-Time! Hyderabad emerge winners 3-1 as the ISL champions now will take on Bengaluru FC in the semi-final. It was Bart Ogbeche who gave the lead through a wonderfully executed header before Martin Chaves brought back parity through a spot kick and right at the stroke of half-time, Akash Mishra’s screamer once again gave Hyderabad the lead. In the second-half Javier Siverio made it 3-1 for the Nizams. FULL-TIME: HFC 3-1 RUFC (Ogbeche, Mishra, Siverio; Chaves)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: 4 minutes has been added on as things stand. Hyderabad look comfortable for a 3-1 win. HFC 3-1 RUFC (90+4)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: We are into the last 10 minutes of the game and Hyderabad FC are enjoying a 2-goal cushion. RUFC are trying all they can to get another one back, but HFC hold on and are making the Rajasthan players work for their money. HFC 3-1 RUFC (80th Minute)

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup: GOAAAL!! Javier Siverio doubles Hyderabad’s Lead!! Holicharan Narzary sends in a delightful ball and Javier Siverio positions himself perfectly to find the back of the net. HFC Lead 3-1! HFC 3-1 RUFC (68th Min) (Siverio)

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup: Great action inside the box as HFC leave Rajasthan in pressure. Joao Victor has a crack from outside the box, but his shot missed the framework of the goal. HFC looking more promising now. But you just can’t write off Rajasthan United as they surely have something in store for their opposition. HFC 2-1 RUFC (60th Min)

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup: Rajasthan also keep the pressure on as they lay out passes from left to right in the opposition half. They generated a good move outside the box, but the attempted volley towards goal was way off-target. RUFC are not giving up easily. HFC 2-1 RUFC (53rd Min)

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC are in the move in the second-half as they deliver in crosses inside the box and try to extend their lead in this rain-washed game here in Kolkata. HFC 2-1 RUFC (51st Min)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup: We are back for the second-half and Hyderabad get it rolling at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. The Nizams lead 2-1 and we’re in for a cracker in the last 45 minutes. HFC 2-1 RUFC (45th Min)

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup: That’s it! It’s Half-time at Kishore Bharati Stadium as Hyderabad FC go into break with a 2-1 lead. It was Bart Ogbeche who gave the lead through a wonderfully executed header before Martin Chavez brought back parity through a spot kick and right at the stroke of half-time, Akash Mishra’s screamer once again gave Hyderabad the lead. HT- HFC 2-1 RUFC (Ogbeche, Mishra; Chavez)

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!! Akash Mishra with a low long-ranger finds the back of the net after hitting the loose ball with some perfection! That’s what they were looking for just before the break! Hyderabad FC lead 2-1! HFC 2-1 RUFC (45th Min) (Akash Mishra)