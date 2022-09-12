AS IT HAPPENED | Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup 2022, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Qualifier 4 match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United. Hyderabad emerge winners 3-1 as the ISL champions now will take on Bengaluru FC in the semi-final. It was Bart Ogbeche who gave the lead through a wonderfully executed header before Martin Chaves brought back parity through a spot kick and right at the stroke of half-time, Akash Mishra’s screamer once again gave Hyderabad the lead. In the second-half Javier Siverio made it 3-1 for the Nizams.Also Read - Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022- Qualifier 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Aman Kumar Sahani, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Nikhil Poojary, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Joel Chianese, Aaren D'Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyamar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.