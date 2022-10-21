AS IT HAPPENED | Ireland vs West Indies, Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup, Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: West Indies crash out of the World Cup. Ireland by 9 Wickets.Also Read - WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's West Indies vs Ireland T20 WC at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 9:30 AM IST October 21 Fri

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah. Also Read - West Indies vs Ireland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier: When and Where to Watch in India

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Picks India, Pakistan, Australia and England as Semi-Finalists of T20 World Cup 2022

Live Updates

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: West Windies crash out of T20 World CUP!! Ireland win by 9 wickets!! IRE 150/1 (17.3)

  • 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: 20 overs gone, West Indies finish at 146/5. WI 146/5

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: 17 overs gone, West Indies are now a 112/5. WI 112 (17)

  • 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: 15 overs gone, West Indies are now at 105/4. WI 105/4 (15)

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Brandon King and Evin Lewis rebuilding for Windies. West Indies need to up their ante and see if they can get to a positive rate. WI 64/2 (8.5)

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Another wicket falls for Windies and it’s Charles who departs. Simi Singh picks up his first wicket of the game. After 5 overs of play, West Indies are now at 35/2. WI 35/2 (5)

  • 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!! Mayers departs!! Barry McCarthy gets the breakthrough! Just what the doctor ordered for Ireland today. Evin Lewis is the new man in for the Windies. WI 10/1 (2.5)

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers open innings for West Indies. The Windies get off the park with 6 runs on the board in the first over. WI 6/0 (1)

  • 9:28 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.