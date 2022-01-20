Highlights IMR vs ALN Legends Cricket League T20 Match Updates — IMR 179 for 4 (19.1)

Al Amerat: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the first match of the Legends Cricket League between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

INDIA MAHARAJAS BEAT ASIA LIONS BY 6 WICKETS, KAIF AND YUSUF PATHAN, HEROES OF THE MATCH | MUTTIAH MURALITHARAN REMOVES YUSUF PATHAN, DENTS INDIA MAHARAJAS INNINGS ! MOHAMMAD KAIF AND YUSUF PATHAN CROSS 100-RUN PARTNERSHIP ! MOHAMMAD KAIF AND YUSUF PATHAN STEADIES INDIA MAHARAJAS INNINGS ! UMAR GUL REMOVES NAMAN OJHA, ASIA LIONS ON TOP ! NUWAN KULASEKARA REMOVES BADRINATH, INDIA MAHARAJAS LOSE TWO WICKETS ! SHOAIB AKHTAR REMOVES STUART BINNY, ASIA LIONS GET BREAKTHROUGH ! Stuart Binny struck for India in the first over by removing Tillakaratne Dilshan (5) as Munaf Patel from the other end tightened the screws that stopped the flow of runs. But Kamran Akmal (25) soon got his rhythm back and got the scoreboard moving by playing some beautiful shots. Akmal departed in trying to up the ante as was Mohammed Hafeez (13), who was dismissed by Irfan Pathan. Upul Tharanga (66) soon changed gears and kept Asia Lions in contention of a big score before getting OUT. It was followed by Misbah-ul-Haq‘s (44) late blitz that helped Asia Lions reach a formidable total of 175 for 7 (20) at Al Amerat. Also Read - Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

India Maharajas have won the toss and have elected to field first in the first match of the Legends Cricket League against Asia Lions. Mohammed Kaif is leading the team in absence of Virender Sehwag. Yuvraj Singh misses out on a spot as both the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yousuf make it to the playing eleven. Misbah-ul-Haq is captaining the Asia Lions while Shahid Afridi misses out from the playing XI. Muttiah Muralitharan and Umar Gul will be in action shortly in the second innings along with Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Azhar Mahmood. Also Read - INM vs ASL Team11 Team Prediction Vivo Legends Cricket T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs Match Between India Maharajas vs Asia Lions at Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST January 20

Teams:

India Maharajas (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif(c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel.

Asia Lions (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Hafeez, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Umar Gul.

