AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Afghanistan Score, Asia Cup 2022 , IND vs AFG: India Beat Afghanistan by 101 runs to end their Asia Cup campaign on a good note. They bow out with their heads held high. It was a comeback hundred for Virat Kohli as the former India captain put up a brilliant performance to notch up his 71st century after 3 long years. In the run-chase, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has rattled the Afghan batters with his brilliant 5-fer. With Virat Kohli's heroic hundred India put up 213 runs as target for Afghanistan. Virat Kohli has finally smashed his 71st century as Men in Blue cruise at the Dubai International Stadium. India openers are unstoppable today as the Men in Blue ride on their twin half-centuries. New opening duo- KL Rahul and Virat Kohli take India off to a good start. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli open innings for Team India. Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bowl.

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Squads

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.