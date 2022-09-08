AS IT HAPPENED | India  vs Afghanistan Score,  Asia Cup 2022 , IND vs AFG: India Beat Afghanistan by 101 runs to end their Asia Cup campaign on a good note. They bow out with their heads held high. It was a comeback hundred for Virat Kohli as the former India captain put up a brilliant performance to notch up his 71st century after 3 long years. In the run-chase, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has rattled the Afghan batters with his brilliant 5-fer. With Virat Kohli’s heroic hundred India put up 213 runs as target for Afghanistan. Virat Kohli has finally smashed his 71st century as Men in Blue cruise at the Dubai International Stadium. India openers are unstoppable today as the Men in Blue ride on their twin half-centuries. New opening duo- KL Rahul and Virat Kohli take India off to a good start. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli open innings for Team India. Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bowl.Also Read - Virat Kohli Steals Show With 71st Hundred; India Beat Afghanistan By 101 Runs in Super 4 Clash

India  vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Squads

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. Also Read - Virat Kohli is Threat to Anyone in World Cricket: Gautam Gambhir After Ex-Ind Captain's 71st International Century

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Finds Mojo and 71st Century as India Sign Off on Dismal Tournament

Live Updates

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: That’s it! India Beat Afghanistan by 101 runs to end their Asia Cup campaign on a good note. They bow out with their heads held high. It was a comeback hundred for Virat Kohli as the former India captain put up a brilliant performance to notch up his 71st century after 3 long years. AFG 111/8 (20)

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cp 2022: OUT! 8 Wickets down!! India on the verge of victory now. 18 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 88/8. Ravi Ashwin removes Mujeeb Ur Rehman! AFG 88/8 (18)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: 16 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 63/7. India dominate at the Dubai International Stadium. AFG 73/7 (16)

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: FOUR!!! Back and across and played well by Zadran. This partnership is now going along nicely for the Afghans. 7 runs off the 13th over. OUT!!! Deepak Hooda scalps his first wicket. AFG 54/7 (13.1)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: FOUR!!! Rocked back and played nicely through the covers for a boundary. FOUR!!! Swept hard towards the square boundary. Finally, Some runs for Afghanistan. AFG 43/6 (11)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: Spin from the both ends now as Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. Just 5 runs in the over. Afghanistan should look to play complete 20 overs as the chase looks out of equation from here. AFG 34/6 (10)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan have been low on intensity today. Only if they had anything left from an exhausting against Pakistan yesterday. Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran in the middle now. AFG 28/6 (8.4)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: OUT!!! This is exceptional bowling. FIFER for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. You cannot expect anything better from him. He finishes his spell with 5 wickets while giving away only 4 runs. AFG 21/6 (7)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh in the attack now. JAFFA!!! First up against Ibrahim Zadran. Arshdeep is unlucky to not get a wicket. Mohammed Nabi is the new batter in and he will certainly look to play a captain’s knock today. OUT!!! The bad form is just not leaving him. AFG 20/5 (5.5)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Bhuvneshwar wants his 5th wicket but umpire denies it. KL Rahul reviews it. DRS: Impact is umpire’s call. Bhuvneshwar is a bit unlucky. AFG 19/4 (5)