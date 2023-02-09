IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Rohit Fifty Helps India End Day On A High After Bowling Australia Out For 177

Home

Highlights, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, BGT 2023: Riding on Rohit Sharma's half-century, India find themselves in a dominating position after bowling out Australia for 177 at the end of first day's play at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Highlights, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores: It was a good toss to lose for India as the hosts bowled Australia out for 177 in the first innings before finishing the day on 77 for 1, thanks to a brilliant half-century by India captain Rohit Sharma (56*) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. KL Rahul would be disappointed with his dismissal that came in the second last over of the day but Ravichandran Ashwin, who was sent in as the nightwatchman ensured that there was no further inroads.

Earlier, Ravindea Jadeja picked up his eleventh five-wicket haul that helped India bundle out Australia for a paltry first innings score. Ashwin, too wasn’t far behind as he returned with figures of 3 for 42 with Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami picking up a wicket each. For Australia, Steve Smith was once again among the runs before getting dismissed to a terrific delivery by Jadeja and he along with Marnus Labuschagne for a brief period of time gave a batting masterclass on how to play good quality spin in the first session.

With the Aussies in danger of getting bowled out under 150, wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey played a beautiful counter-attacking knock (36 off 33) that gave the visitors something to bowl at in the first innings. Peter Handscomb looked solid in defence but ran out of partners at the end before commiting to a sweep and getting adjudged leg before wicket. The pitch isn’t the easiest to bat on and a wicket is likely to bring about another in no time. Rohit will be well aware of that fact and would look to make full use of the start that he has got. The second day might just be the best to bat on and it is now upto the hosts to bat the visitors out of the game and ensure that Australia bat last on this wicket.

Brief scores:

Australia 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37, Alex Carey 36, Peter Handscomb 31; Ravindra Jadeja 5-47, Ashwin 3-42) v India.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

