Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Rohit Fifty Helps India End Day On A High After Bowling Australia Out For 177
live

IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Rohit Fifty Helps India End Day On A High After Bowling Australia Out For 177

Highlights, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, BGT 2023: Riding on Rohit Sharma's half-century, India find themselves in a dominating position after bowling out Australia for 177 at the end of first day's play at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Updated: February 9, 2023 5:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Rohit Sharma (C)

56* (69) 9x4, 1x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

0 (5) 0x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(10-3-33-0)*

Todd Murphy

(7-0-13-1)
IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS recent updates, IND vs AUS Test series, IND vs AUS 1st Test, IND vs AUS Live scores, IND vs AUS live streaming, IND vs AUS live updates, IND vs AUS news, IND vs AUS Nagpur Test, India's playing Xi vs Australia, India playing XI vs AUS, IND vs AUS predicted XIs, IND vs AUS preview, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 news, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 latest news, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Pics, India vs Australia Test Series, IND vs AUS Test Updates, IND vs AUS Test Preview, IND vs AUS Test Series Preview, IND vs AUS Test Series News, India vs Australia Test Updates, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Preview, IND vs AUS 1st test Preview, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli,
India vs Australia, 1st Test, BGT 2023, Live Updates

Highlights, IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1, BGT 2023, Scores: It was a good toss to lose for India as the hosts bowled Australia out for 177 in the first innings before finishing the day on 77 for 1, thanks to a brilliant half-century by India captain Rohit Sharma (56*) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. KL Rahul would be disappointed with his dismissal that came in the second last over of the day but Ravichandran Ashwin, who was sent in as the nightwatchman ensured that there was no further inroads.

Also Read:

Earlier, Ravindea Jadeja picked up his eleventh five-wicket haul that helped India bundle out Australia for a paltry first innings score. Ashwin, too wasn’t far behind as he returned with figures of 3 for 42 with Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami picking up a wicket each. For Australia, Steve Smith was once again among the runs before getting dismissed to a terrific delivery by Jadeja and he along with Marnus Labuschagne for a brief period of time gave a batting masterclass on how to play good quality spin in the first session.

With the Aussies in danger of getting bowled out under 150, wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey played a beautiful counter-attacking knock (36 off 33) that gave the visitors something to bowl at in the first innings. Peter Handscomb looked solid in defence but ran out of partners at the end before commiting to a sweep and getting adjudged leg before wicket. The pitch isn’t the easiest to bat on and a wicket is likely to bring about another in no time. Rohit will be well aware of that fact and would look to make full use of the start that he has got. The second day might just be the best to bat on and it is now upto the hosts to bat the visitors out of the game and ensure that Australia bat last on this wicket.

Brief scores:

Australia 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37, Alex Carey 36, Peter Handscomb 31; Ravindra Jadeja 5-47, Ashwin 3-42) v India.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 4:46 PM IST

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Live | IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Score: Ravichandran Ashwin survives as India end day on a high. This has been an outstanding day for the Indians, barring losing the toss. The hosts picked up a couple of wickets early on in the Australian innings, following which Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looked solid before a lapse of concentration sent Labuschagne packing just after lunch. Ravindra Jadeja was in his element as he picked up his eleventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Ashwin did his bit from the other end as he returned with figures of 3 for 42. Alex Carey showed some resistance and he, along with Peter Handscomb was looking to take Australia well past the 200-run mark before the veteran India off-spinner cleaned up the Aussie wicketkeeper. Handscomb departed soon after as India bowled Australia out for 177. The India openers – Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, looked in no trouble whatsoever and brought up their 50-run opening stand in no time. Rohit looked the better of the two openers as he brought up fifty with a boundary. The hosts were looking to close the day without losing a wicket before Todd Murphy got one to spin a little too much that brought about Rahul’s downfall in the second last over of the day. India are just 100 behind Australia’s total and are well and truly sitting in the driver’s seat at the end of first day’s play in Nagpur. India 77/1 (1st Innings) vs AUS 177/10

  • 4:31 PM IST

    Live | IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Score: Ravichandran Ashwin comes in. India have opted to go with a nightwatchman with only an over to go in the day.
    IND 76/1 (23)

  • 4:28 PM IST

    Live | IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Score: Wicket!! KL Rahul departs. Todd Murphy gets his first test wicket. Australia got its much-needed breakthrough. Finally a good over for the visitors as they finally managed to scalp a wicket.
    IND 76/1

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Live | IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Score: FIFTY!!. What a great way to score a fifty. Rohit Sharma smashes his half-century on 66 balls. Great over for India as the batters scored 12 runs from the over.
    IND 74/0 (22)

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Live | IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Score: Just three overs left for the day and Indian batters are capitalizing on a good start. Two from the over.
    IND 62/0 (21)

  • 4:16 PM IST

    Live | IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Score: Both the batters ha put on their guards as they don’t want to take any risk. It was a maiden over. 20 overs are done.
    IND 60/0 (20)

  • 4:14 PM IST

    Live | IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Score: Just five overs left for day 1. This day is in favor of Rohit & Co. so far. Nineteen overs are done, and Rohit-Rahul are steady on the ground. One run from the over.

    IND 60/0 (19)

  • 4:10 PM IST

    Live | IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Score: Eighteen overs are done and India is batting brilliantly. It was a good over for the hosts as the batters managed to score a boundary.

    IND 59/0 (18)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 9, 2023 4:36 PM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 5:16 PM IST

More Stories