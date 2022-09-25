IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, India vs Australia 3rd T20I AS IT HAPPENED: Dinesh Karthik finished off in style as India clinch the series 2-1 in a last over thriller. What a game and quite obviously, it had to go down the wire. Suryakumar and Virat played important knocks before Hardik Pandya’s late surge supported by Dinesh Karthik’s finishing skill did the trick for Team India. In the first innings Australia finished on 186 runs after 20 overs of play. Tim David and Daniel Sams partnership turned out to be crucial at the end. On the other end Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3 wickets for 33 runs.Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Find Winning Form But Bowling Worries Continue

INDIA XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

AUSTRALIA XI: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Live Updates

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: That’s it!! Dinesh Karthik finishes off in style as India clinch the series 2-1 in a last over thriller. What a game and quite obviously, it has to go down the wire. Suryakumar and Virat played important knocks before Hardik Pandya’s late surge supported by Dinesh Karthik’s finishing skill did the trick for Team India. IND 187/4 (19.5)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 11 runs needed in the last over! Can India do it? We have to wait and watch. IND 176/3 (19)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 21 runs needed from the last 12 balls. India are currently at 166/3. IND 166/3 (18)

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Just 3 overs remain in the game, India need 32 runs in 18 balls. You have Pandya and Kohli still there for Team India and hopefully this should be there’s run-chase, with the kind of performance they have displayed. IND 155/3 (17)

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli completes his half-century! The former India skipper played a good knock under pressure and now he as he is set, needs to take his nation over the finishing line and play till the very end. Pandya has to support him properly. IND 148/3 (16)

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: OUT!! Suryakumar Yadav falls! He was playing so so well and now he becomes a victim of Josh Hazelwood. SKY’s 69 off 36 deliveries has set the tone for the match. Hardik Pandya joins Virat Kohli at the crease. Kohli is just few runs away from his fifty. IND 141/3 (14.3)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 13 overs gone, India are currently cruising at 122/2. Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century has put the Indian side on the driver’s seat. Virat Kohli will be moving in his 40s as the Men in Blue dominate at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Aussies have no reply whatsoever as the home side get closer and closer towards victory. IND 122/2 (13)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 11 overs gone, India are currently cruising at 103/2. Suryakumar Yadav has got himself into the 40s while Virat Kohli is nearing to his 40s. Both the batters are in contention for a half-century and if they keep on playing like these, who knows? Maybe one of them might get a hundred and Kohli got one just a few weeks back. India in cruise control. IND 103/2 (11)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 10 overs has been done and dusted and India are currently at 91/2. They are almost on par with the required run-rate and have got a strong hold of the game. A lot depends on Virat Kohli and so far he has played a good knock. On the other hand, SKY’s strike-rate has gone past 180 and he looks in a punishing mood. Another 60 balls remain and if the Men in Blue keep up with the game like this, the series will surely be theirs. IND 91/2 (10)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 7 overs gone, India are now at 55/2. The run-rate has gone over 10 now, but the good sign is India have kept their wickets in hand and are rebuilding patiently. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for the home side. They need to keep on ticking the scoreboard and keep it close as much as possible to the required rate. Kohli looks in good touch. IND 55/2 (7)