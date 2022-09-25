IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, India vs Australia 3rd T20I AS IT HAPPENED: Dinesh Karthik finished off in style as India clinch the series 2-1 in a last over thriller. What a game and quite obviously, it had to go down the wire. Suryakumar and Virat played important knocks before Hardik Pandya’s late surge supported by Dinesh Karthik’s finishing skill did the trick for Team India. In the first innings Australia finished on 186 runs after 20 overs of play. Tim David and Daniel Sams partnership turned out to be crucial at the end. On the other end Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3 wickets for 33 runs.Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Find Winning Form But Bowling Worries Continue

INDIA XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

AUSTRALIA XI: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.