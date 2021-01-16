Live Updates

    STUMPS IN BRISBANE | Well, as was predicted, it rained and after a lot of dilly-dallying – the play was abandoned due to a wet outfield on Saturday. The umpires had a couple of inspections before taking the call that play was not possible as it could cause injuries to players. With India trailing by 307 runs and eight wickets in hand, Australia would feel they have the edge – thanks to the wicket of India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Had India not lost that wicket, they would have had their noses in front at the end of the day. IND: 62/2 in 26 overs; IND trail by 307.

    The umpires have had a look. There will be another inspection at 16:45 local time (12:15 PM IST)

    UPDATE | The sun is out which is helping groundstaff dry out the outfield ahead of the inspection. All looks good for a resumption time around about 4:30-4:35 pm. They will play through to 6:30 pm and start early tomorrow.
    If the game starts, it will be a nasty little session for India. But, if the light is not good, maybe they appeal. As of now, it seems like the game will start and it would be a great job if India do not manage to avoid any more casualties tonight.

    RAIN STOPS | Good news for fans as rain stops and the ground looks mysteriously dry. Inspection in the next 10 minutes. The game could start as early as 12:05 PM IST.

    RAIN UPDATE | The rain has not stopped and as things stretch more and more – the inclination to call off play would increase. Fans would dearly want some good competition between the bat and the ball.

    END OF PLAY? Does not seem like there is going to be any more play, but given the history of the ground, one cannot write off the possibilities of a start. The drainage system at the Gabba is world-class and if the rain stops, play can start in 15-20 minutes’ time.

India will eye early wickets on Day 2 after the opening day of the fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane on Friday belonged to the hosts as young Marnus Labuschagne hit a brilliant century. After opting to bat, Australia got off to a woeful start as they lost David Warner (1) early in the piece. Marcus Harris (5) followed suit as they was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Also Read - Brisbane Test | Washington Sundar Controlled Tempo of Game And Fill Ravichandran Ashwin's Shoes Well: Andrew McDonald

At 17 for two, Australia was looking down the barrel when Steve Smith joined Marnus Labuschagne and saw off the first hour after the early casualties. In the second hour of the opening session, Smith and Labuschagne dominated proceedings against an inexperienced Indian bowling unit. Just when Smith was looking on course for a big one, he fell against the run of play as debutant Washington Sundar got a memorable maiden wicket. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time

Matthew Wade joined a set Labuschagne and stitched an important 113-run stand to get the innings back on track. Unfortunately, Wade (45) was dismissed by another debutant, T. Natarajan. All that was happening around Labuschagne did not affect him as he went on to hit 108 before Natarajan struck for the second time in the day. Also Read - AUS vs IND 4th Test | "Looking Forward to Bowl to Rishabh Pant": Nathan Lyon

Skipper Tim Paine (38*) and allrounder Cameron Green (28*) saw off the hosts without losing any more wickets till stumps.

AUS: 369/10 in 87 overs; Labuschagne: 108, Natarajan: 78/3

