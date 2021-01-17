

















Highlights Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3

Rain interrupted play on the third day and play was abandoned at the Brisbane on Saturday with India still trailing by 307 runs with eight wickets in hand. On day three, there are forecasts of clear skies and an early start and extended sessions would mean that lost time would be made up. Pat Cummins removes Shardul Thakur for 67 as Australia end dangerous stand to wrap up India's innings on day 3 of the fourth Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.

The wicket of Rohit Sharma at the stroke of tea shifted the balance in favour of the hosts after India dominated proceedings after lunch.

IND Vs Aus 4th Test Highlights: AS IT HAPPENED

Earlier on day 2, it was Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar who was among the wickets as an inexperienced Indian outfit managed to bundle out a formidable Aussie batting unit for 369. Shardul Thakur along with the two debutants – Sundar and T. Natarajan – were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece.

There is good news, as it is predicted that on Sunday, the rain will not interrupt the match at Gabba between India and Australia as both the teams strive for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The humidity would be around 60-65 per cent.

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test, Day 3 Highlights: Rahane, Pujara Eye Solid Start

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test Date 3 AS IT HAPPENED