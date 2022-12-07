Highlights IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Scorecard: Rohit’s Heroics In Vain, Hosts Won By 5 Runs

live

Highlights IND vs BAN 2nd ODI AS IT HAPPENED: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and an injured Rohit Sharma hit valiant half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain as India lost the second ODI to Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in here, on Wednesday.

After Mehidy Hasan Miraz turned out to be India’s nemesis for the second time in as many matches by scoring an unbeaten 83-ball century while veteran batter Mahmudullah made a fine 77 to carry Bangladesh to a respectable 271/7 in 50 overs from being 69/6 at one stage, their bowlers were clinical in reducing India to 65/4 in 18.3 overs.

India were in troubled waters, and were steered out of it by 82 from Shreyas and run-a-ball 56 from Axar. Rohit, despite a taping on his injured left thumb which didn’t allow him to open, hit an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls and threatened to take the match away from Bangladesh. But it wasn’t meant to be as Bangladesh maintained their perfect record of not losing a series at home since October 2016.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 271/7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37, Umran Malik 2/58) beat India 266/9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Axar Patel 56; Ebadot Hossain 3/45, Shakib Al Hasan 2/39) by five runs

