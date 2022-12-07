live

Highlights IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Scorecard: Rohit’s Heroics In Vain, Hosts Won By 5 Runs

Highlights IND vs BAN 2nd ODI AS IT HAPPENED

Updated: December 7, 2022 8:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Rohit Sharma (C)

51* (27) 3x4, 5x6

Umran Malik

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Mustafizur Rahman

(9.5-1-43-1)*

Mahmudullah

(3.5-0-33-1)
Highlights IND vs BAN 2nd ODI AS IT HAPPENED: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and an injured Rohit Sharma hit valiant half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain as India lost the second ODI to Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in here, on Wednesday.

Also Read:

After Mehidy Hasan Miraz turned out to be India’s nemesis for the second time in as many matches by scoring an unbeaten 83-ball century while veteran batter Mahmudullah made a fine 77 to carry Bangladesh to a respectable 271/7 in 50 overs from being 69/6 at one stage, their bowlers were clinical in reducing India to 65/4 in 18.3 overs.

India were in troubled waters, and were steered out of it by 82 from Shreyas and run-a-ball 56 from Axar. Rohit, despite a taping on his injured left thumb which didn’t allow him to open, hit an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls and threatened to take the match away from Bangladesh. But it wasn’t meant to be as Bangladesh maintained their perfect record of not losing a series at home since October 2016.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 271/7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37, Umran Malik 2/58) beat India 266/9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Axar Patel 56; Ebadot Hossain 3/45, Shakib Al Hasan 2/39) by five runs

Live Updates

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Bangladesh has done it. They have been able to restrict Rohit Sharma. He came out of nowhere and fought to the end despite the thumb injury. A pure athlete. Bangladesh won the match and the series as well.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: It is a six..!! 6 needed off the last ball.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Another four from Rohit Sharma. He just steers it to get past the fielders. 12 needed off the last 3 balls.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Boundary of the second ball of the over. 16 needed of the Last 4 balls.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Mohammad Siraj Bowled. India 252/9. India needs 20 of the last 6 balls. Will Rohit will be able to do it for India? Much at stake.

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Just stand and Deliver for Rohit Sharma. Another six. 95 meter six.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma dropped. It was a sitter but Ebadott drops it.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit launches it for a maximum..!! Rohit Sharma hits his 500 six of his international career. What a player he is.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: 40 needed off the last 18 balls for India. Rohit Sharma put on some effort but still a long way to go for India. IND 232/8 after 47 overs.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Score: A classic cover drive for four. Excellent over for India, 18 runs from it. IND 231/8 after 46 overs.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 8:22 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 8:24 PM IST