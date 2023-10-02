Top Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHTS – IND Vs BAN, Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Score: India Maul Bangladesh 12-0 To Remain Unbeaten
HIGHLIGHTS – IND Vs BAN, Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Score: India Maul Bangladesh 12-0 To Remain Unbeaten

India vs Bangladesh, Hockey Highlights at Asian Games 2023: In five pool matches India scored 10 or more goals on four occasions.

Updated: October 2, 2023 3:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs Bangladesh Hockey HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: India marched into the semifinal with an unbeaten record as the Men in Blue rout Bangladesh 12-0 in their final pool game in Asian Games. With five wins in all their five Pool stage matches, India ended the Pool stage as table toppers. Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh scored hat-tricks each, while Abhishek scored a brace for India. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Amit Rohidas, Nilakanta Sharma, and Gurjant Singh also scored a goal each to help India get the win.

Live Updates

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: That’s it. India go into the semifinals with unbeaten. India beat Bangladesh 12-0 to make it five out of five. Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each for India.

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:42 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: India complete a dozen goals through Abhishek but the Bangladesh players asked for a referral. TV umpire says its a goal. IND 12-0 BAN (Q4)

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: Goal no.11 for India as Sumit scores from a very tight angle. Five minutes to go before the final hooter. IND 11-0 BAN (Q4)

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: Bangladesh are making India run in the final quarter. They have the ball possession slightly better than the previous three quarters and are defending well too. IND 10-0 BAN (Q4)

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: Nilakanta Sharma gets his first of the day as India score their 10th. This is also the fourth time in the competition, India scored 10 goals in the tournament. IND 10-0 BAN (Q4)

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: GOAALLLLLLL For India. India put in ninth goal and with that Mandeep Singh complete his hattrick. It was also Mandeep’s second hattrick in the tournament. IND 9-0 BAN (Q4)

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: One more PC for India. But the Bangladeshi defenders did a brilliant job to avert the danger. Another PC. Looks like Harmanpreet will once again take the dragflick. Hardik Singh with the injection and India once again fail to convert. The Bangladeshis are pumped up. IND 8-0 (Q3)

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: GOOOAALLLLLLLLLL. Abhishek produces a stellar backhand shot that breaches the opposition goalkeeper. Top notch. IND 8-0 BAN (Q3)

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: Another PC for India. But the Indians falter. Another PC. Amit Rohidas dragflicks and it hits a Bangladeshi player in the thigh. He is down in pain. Third miss from a PC for India. IND 7-0 BAN (Q3)

  • Oct 2, 2023 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: Six minutes into the second half and India have scored just one goal. The Bangladeshis are looking more compact this time. But the damage has already been done.

