HIGHLIGHTS – IND Vs BAN, Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Score: India Maul Bangladesh 12-0 To Remain Unbeaten

HIGHLIGHTS – IND Vs BAN, Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Score: India Maul Bangladesh 12-0 To Remain Unbeaten

India vs Bangladesh, Hockey Highlights at Asian Games 2023: In five pool matches India scored 10 or more goals on four occasions.

India vs Bangladesh, Hockey Highlights at Asian Games 2023

India vs Bangladesh Hockey HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: India marched into the semifinal with an unbeaten record as the Men in Blue rout Bangladesh 12-0 in their final pool game in Asian Games. With five wins in all their five Pool stage matches, India ended the Pool stage as table toppers. Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh scored hat-tricks each, while Abhishek scored a brace for India. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Amit Rohidas, Nilakanta Sharma, and Gurjant Singh also scored a goal each to help India get the win.

