AS IT HAPPENED | India vs England 1st ODI, London: India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl; Shreyas Iyer Replaces Virat Kohli in Playing XI | Bumrah Removes Roy-Root Quickly; India Draw First Blood. Bumrah-Shami Put India on Top Early. Bumrah Completes 3-Fer; England Reeling. Bumrah Completes 4-Fer; England Reeling. Bumrah Completes 4-Fer; Buttler-Moeen Re-Build For England. Moeen Ali Departs; India Dominate at Oval. Jos Buttler Perishes; India Dominate at Oval. Shami Completes 3-Fer; India Dominate at Oval. India Dominate at Oval; England Reeling. Jasprit Bumrah Shines With Fifer; England Reeling. Jasprit Bumrah Steals Show With 6 Wickets; England All-Out for 110. Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan Open Innings For India. Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan Steady in Run-Chase For India. Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan Strong in Run-Chase For India. Rohit Sharma Hits Fifty; India Inch Closer Towards Victory. Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan Propel India to a 10-Wicket Victory Over England.Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna Also Read - IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli is Competitive Guy And Rides Emotions of Games: Jos Buttler

Rohit Sharma at the toss: We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it’s overcast as well. I guess sun will be out in sometime. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah – those guys can swing the ball. It’s important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3.

Jos Buttler: We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It’s great to welcome those guys back. They (Root, Bairstow, Stokes) are few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today.