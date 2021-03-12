India vs England 1st T20I Higlights:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England 1st T20I match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. After registering a comprehensive series win in the Test series, the next challenge for Virat Kohli and Co. is the five-match T20I series starting from today. The series will also play a huge role in setting up Team India’s combination for the upcoming T20I World Cup which will be played in India later this year. India still have doubts over the no. 4 spot in the batting line-up as Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav are in contention to grab the spot. Also Read - Varun Chakravarthy Loses T20 Spot For Failing yo-yo Test: Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore Reacts

  Also Read - India vs England 1st T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad: Likely Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For IND vs ENG 1st T20I

Also Read - India vs England T20: Preparations for World Cup Gets Underway in Ahmedabad | Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 10:18 PM IST

  • 10:12 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: Done and Dusted! England beat India by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. A dominating show from England players in all three departments. Dawid Malan finishes off things in style with a maximum on Washington Sundar’s delivery. An off day for Indian players as they were just outplayed by a quality English side. England beat India by 8 wickets

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England: Jonny Bairstow looks a completely different batsman today as he is smashing the spinners all over the park. It’s tough to say that he was the same batter who registered three ducks in four innings against India in the Test series. England 112/2 in 13,3 Overs

  • 9:52 PM IST

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England: Washington Sundar strikes on his first ball as he gets the dangerous Jason Roy but it’s too late for India. Roy missed his half-century by just 1 run. Jonny Bairstow is the new man in, he will look to regain form after a disastrous Test series. Bairstow scored three ducks in four innings against India in Test. England 89/2 in 11.1 Overs

  • 9:33 PM IST

    India vs England 1st T20I Live Score: Yuzi Chahal Strikes! Jos Buttler departs for 28 as Chahal bowled a straighter one and the batsman failed to pick it got plumb. The match is almost over now only a sudden collapse will pull India back to the game. Dawid Malan is the new man in. England 72/1 in 8 overs

  • 9:24 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs England: Jos Buttler has joined the party in the last couple of overs as he has also started hitting boundaries. England have already crossed the fifty-run mark in the six overs. India are completely outclassed so far in all three departments and the match is running out of their reach. England 50/0 in 6 overs

  • 9:15 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: England openers are now taking full control over the game, especially Jason Roy as he has displayed his intentions so far of punishing the poor balls. While Indian bowlers look clueless so far as they failed to trouble the Roy-Buttler duo.England 29/0 in 4 overs

  • 9:05 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs England: England destructive openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler looked cautious as they knew the target is very getable. India desperately need to break the partnership early to get back into the game. Axar was effective in the first over, while Bhuvneshwar looked a bit rusty on his first over of the comeback game. England 10/0 in 2 Overs

  • 8:48 PM IST