India vs England 2nd T20I Highlights

India beat England by seven wickets to level five-match T20I series.

Virat Kohli and Co will look to square the five-match series on Sunday when they take on England in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium. India was outplayed in all departments in the opener of the series by eight wickets. England was clinical in their approach as they emerged on top, thanks to some good cricket from the No 1 side in the world.

England – thanks to some top-class cricket – will start favourites against the hosts. Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma – who was rested – may be back on the side as India need to win. England would be high-on-confidence after the thumping win over the hosts.

Predicted XI

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

    INDIA WIN | If India were outplayed on Friday, the hosts bounced back in 48 hours to play the perfect game and level the five-match T20I series. The chase was perfectly by Virat Kohli. Ishan Kishan impressed straight away and he is certainly one to watch out for in the future. With the win, the series is well-poised to go down to the wire and that is something that was expected from the two well-matched sides.

    LIVE | IND v ENG 2nd T20I: The crowd is getting into it now with chants of ‘INDIA, INDIA’. This is what fans missed during the pandemic. Kohli is bringing a lot of smiles to the faces of young fans in the country. Kohli flicks it for a boundary, what a shot! He has put on a masterclass. And then, Kohli seals it with a six. India level the series and this sets up for a mouthwatering contest in the remaining three T20Is. IND: 166/3 in 17.5 overs | IND WIN BY 7 WICKETS

    LIVE | IND v ENG 2nd T20I: Kohli picks up a single look for a second, Iyer turns it down. Iyer too picks up a single – they could do it in singles from here. Kohli would like to remain unbeaten and take India over the line. It has been a clinical display from the hosts. Kohli extends his arms, goes aerial – picks up two runs. IND: 154/3 in 17 overs

    LIVE | IND v ENG 2nd T20I: Rashid in the attack, this looks like the last throw of the dice for Morgan. He is bowling slow and that is the right way to go about things. But, unfortunately – it is a little late in the piece. IND: 147/3 in 16 overs

    LIVE | IND v ENG 2nd T20I: Kohli is in no hurry and that is how it should be. Iyer will take his time and India in the meanwhile is getting closer to the target. Kohli is nearing another fifty. The run rate required is below six for the first time and India looks good to square the series. Six from Kohli and he brings it up in style with a six down the ground. IND: 143/3 in 15 overs

    LIVE | IND v ENG 2nd T20I: Jordan into the attack. Pant is looking to finish things quickly. This could be interesting for the fans. Pant crunches that through the off-side, four more. Pant has been in ominous touch and it is evident here. This time it is six, same place – different result. This is unreal! Oh no, Pant’s cameo comes to an end. IND: 130/3 in 13.4 overs

    LIVE | IND v ENG 2nd T20I: Curran in the attack, England need wickets to stay in the game. The belief seems to be missing after Kishan’s onslaught. The shoulders are drooping as Kohli is guiding the Indian chase. Good fielding by Archer, he saved a couple of runs there. Short and Pant smashes it over cover for a boundary. IND: 119/2 in 13 overs

    LIVE | IND v ENG 2nd T20I: Rashid and England need a couple of more wickets to get a real sniff in the game. Meanwhile, Pant hits a massive six. It could get interesting if Pant gets on a roll. Pant picks up a single and gives the strike to his captain. This is ideal! Kohli picks up a quick single, there is a direct-hit and the umpire has gone upstairs – Pant is in. IND: 111/2 in 12 overs