  HIGHLIGHTS | 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Jaiswal, Gill, Bumrah Power Hosts to Series-Levelling WIN!
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Updated: February 5, 2024 2:30 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 SCORE: So yes, Bumrah wraps it up with another clean bowled. India win the match by 106 runs to level the series. For India, there were a number of stars. From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Shubman Gill with the bat and then Jasprit Bumrah along with the spin troika bowled out England twice to win the game. This sets up for a cracking series with three more Tests to go.

Brief Scores: India 396 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3-47, Rehan Ahmed 3-65) & 255 (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 4-77, Rehan Ahmed 3-88) lead England 253 (Zak Crawley 76, Ben Stokes 47; Jasprir Bumrah 6-45, Kuldeep Yadav 3-71) & 396 (Zak Crawley 73; Bumrah 3-46). India win by 106 runs.

Live Updates

  • Feb 5, 2024 2:21 PM IST

  • Feb 5, 2024 2:21 PM IST

  • Feb 5, 2024 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Mukesh Kumar picks up Shoaib Bashir and with that India just need one wicket to win. What a win this will be. A series-leveling one at that!

  • Feb 5, 2024 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Just when things were looking to slip away from India, Bumrah comes back to remove Ben Foakes. India now two wickets away from leveling the series.

  • Feb 5, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Hartley and Foakes look well-settled in the middle now. The run scoring has not dipped despite the loss of regular wickets. This is aggressive from England. Theyt still need 138 to win.

  • Feb 5, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: England are still fighting. They are showing a lot of belief in their aggressive style of play, will it eventually win it for them here? Do not think so, Stokes was needed.

  • Feb 5, 2024 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: After Ben Foakes hit the ball towards the on-side, there was a bit of hesitation between the batters as Stokes was also casual in his running between the wicket. Iyer, in the meanwhile, came charging towards the ball from mid-wicket with a one-handed pick up and throw takes out the stump with Stokes narrowly short. Stokes was run out for 11 off 29.

  • Feb 5, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: This is perfect, Bumrah starts after lunch and he is bowling to Stokes. And of course, he is troubling the English captain.

  • Feb 5, 2024 11:58 AM IST

    Ashwin with three wickets has been the star of the show for India.

  • Feb 5, 2024 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: With five wickets in the session for India, it seems like the game is in the pocket. England need 205 to win with four wickets still in hand. Stokes would hold the key from here. Can he pull off an heist from here?

