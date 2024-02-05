Home

HIGHLIGHTS | 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Jaiswal, Gill, Bumrah Power Hosts to Series-Levelling WIN!

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS England 396 (112.0) 1st Innings 253 (55.5) 255 (78.3) 2nd Innings 292/9 (69.1) Run Rate: (Current: 4.22) ENG need 107 runs to win Last Wicket: Shoaib Bashir c KS Bharat b Mukesh Kumar 0 (8) - 281/9 in 67.3 Over Tom Hartley 36 * (46) 5x4, 1x6 James Anderson 5 (8) 1x4, 0x6 Jasprit Bumrah (17.1-4-46-2) * Ravichandran Ashwin (18-2-72-3)

HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 SCORE: So yes, Bumrah wraps it up with another clean bowled. India win the match by 106 runs to level the series. For India, there were a number of stars. From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Shubman Gill with the bat and then Jasprit Bumrah along with the spin troika bowled out England twice to win the game. This sets up for a cracking series with three more Tests to go.

Brief Scores: India 396 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3-47, Rehan Ahmed 3-65) & 255 (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 4-77, Rehan Ahmed 3-88) lead England 253 (Zak Crawley 76, Ben Stokes 47; Jasprir Bumrah 6-45, Kuldeep Yadav 3-71) & 396 (Zak Crawley 73; Bumrah 3-46). India win by 106 runs.

