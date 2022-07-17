AS IT HAPPENED Score India vs England 3rd ODI, Manchester

UPDATES: What a series it has been and what a finale. Who would have believed Rishabh Pant would eventually make the difference at Manchester. Pant not only showed that he has grown as a cricketer, but also send a warning to other teams to beware of him. It has also been a series to remember for Hardik. His cricketing graph has only gone one way since the IPL triumph – that is up. India win the T20Is and the ODIs to sign off the tour of a high. The decider lived up to its billing till Pant swung it in India's favour.

India vs England 3rd ODI Playing XI

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.