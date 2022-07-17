AS IT HAPPENED Score India vs England 3rd ODI, Manchester

UPDATES: What a series it has been and what a finale. Who would have believed Rishabh Pant would eventually make the difference at Manchester. Pant not only showed that he has grown as a cricketer, but also send a warning to other teams to beware of him. It has also been a series to remember for Hardik. His cricketing graph has only gone one way since the IPL triumph – that is up. India win the T20Is and the ODIs to sign off the tour of a high. The decider lived up to its billing till Pant swung it in India's favour.

India vs England 3rd ODI Playing XI

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

  • 11:00 PM IST

  • 11:00 PM IST
    Rohit Sharma as a full-time captain for India:

    Beat New Zealand 3-0 in T20
    Beat West Indies 3-0 in ODI
    Beat West Indies 3-0 in T20
    Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20
    Beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in Tests
    Beat England 2-1 in T20
    Beat England 2-1 in ODI
  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma is the first Indian captain to win ODI & T20 series in England.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rishabh Pant finishes it off in style as he finds the boundary with a reverse sweep. An unbeaten 125 from Pant seals it as India clinch the ODI series over hosts England 2-1. IND 261/5 (42.1)

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Century for Rishabh Pant!!! This is first ODI century for India!

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rishabh Pant inches closer to his century!

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd ODI; OUT!! Hardik Pandya departs!! He was looking so so good, but now he needs to take the long walk back to the pavilion. IND 205/5 (35.3)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are on fire! 100 run-partnership already for Team India!! IND 179/4 (33)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant has bought hit half-centuries and India are now on the driver’s seat. IND 159/4 (31)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: 28 overs gone, India are now at 141/4. Men in Blue need 119 runs to win. IND 141/4 (28)