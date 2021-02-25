Live Updates

    IND WIN: After the success in Chennai, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin starred once again as they helped India beat England by 10 wickets on Thursday at the Motera in Ahmedabad. Both Axar and Ashwin started off from where they left in the second Test in Chennai as they picked 18 out of the 20 English wickets among them to wrap up the game in under two days.

    AT SUPPER: India will look to knock off the runs as quickly as possible. The shoulders of the English players are drooping. They have lost belief they can pull off a miracle. If they lose they would be out of the WTC final race, so for them it is all to play for. With a win, India would ensure they are very much in the race to join New Zealand in the WTC final. IND: 11/0

    ENGLAND ALLOUT | After England shot out India in the morning, the hosts returned the favour and all it took was 190 balls. Washington Sundar got the last wicket as Axar picked up five wickets as Ashwin ended with four to his name. India will now need 49 to win. It could be over soon.

    ASH-Anna Stars | Ashwin picks up another wicket, more interestingly it is a left-hander. It was a classical offspinner’s dismissal. He pitched the ball up, invited Broad to play the drive but Broad could only find an edge and was caught at slip.

    Axar’s Dream Continues | The local hero picked up another wicket. He now has 11 wickets for the match and is the only bowler to get so many wickets in Day-Night Tests. Axar is making things difficult for Ravindra Jadeja to comeback in the side. ENG: 80/8

    Ashwin’s 400: Ravichandran Ashwin reached a milestone during the third Test at Ahmedabad on Thursday as he picked up 400 Test wickets. Ashwin got the wicket of Jofra Archer as his 400th victim. He has reached the milestone in his 76th Test. He is the second-fastest to the feat after former Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.

    Ashwin’s No 399: Yes, Ashwin got his second wicket of the English second essay. He got the better of Ollie Pope again. England crumbling as Ashwin has a big landmark in sight. It could be over today.

It was a dramatic turnaround as English skipper Joe Root came up with the goods as he picked his first-ever five-wicket haul. India has a 33-run lead which could be like gold, but the hosts would realise their batting has let them down. They will come back no doubt, but remember – India has to bat last on this strip. They would not like to chase more than 125-150. Also Read - ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Zoom to Top Spot After Crushing Win, England Out of Race For Final

————————————————————————————————————— Also Read - Ind vs Eng 3rd Test, Match Report: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Help India Knock England Out of WTC Final Race

Without a doubt, Day one belonged to the hosts as England was bowled out for 112 runs in under 50 overs in the third Test on Wednesday. Axar Patel was the star of the show for the hosts as he picked up six wickets on a Motera strip that assisted spin on day one, Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with three wickets to his name. Also Read - Stats Attack: India Register Win Under Two Days For 2nd Time in History; Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Script New Records

The Indian openers got the side off to a steady start before Shubman Gill perished trying to pull a short ball from Jofra Archer. the big surprise was the dismissal of the local hero. Cheteshwar Pujara departed without scoring a run as Jack Leach bowled a beauty.

India skipper and Rohit Sharma took charge and rebuild. They stitched a partnership in excess of 50 runs to get India to safety.

The hosts would not like to bat fourth on this pitch and hence would hope to get a mammoth first-innings total.

England Playing 11: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah