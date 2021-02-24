

















India vs England Highlights 3rd Test Day 1:

A very warm welcome to all our readers as we bring to you the live coverage of the ongoing Test series between India and England. After the Chennai leg that proved to be quite a competitive affair, the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the second and final leg. The first of the remaining two Tests to be played at the massive Motera Cricket Stadium will be a day-night contest with the two teams eager to take lead in the series which is currently locked at one-all. Apart from the fact that their chances of making the final of ICC World Test Championship rides on this contest and the one that’ll follow, the excitement is there for the venue, projected as the world’s biggest cricket stadium, to host its maiden international match. Also Read - Ben Stokes Uses Saliva on Ball During Pink-Ball Test at Motera, Umpire Cautions English All-rounder

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview

Ahmedabad as a cricketing venue has been witness to a lot of cricketing feats in Indian cricket — from Sunil Gavaskar’s famous late cut to complete 10,000 runs in Tests to Kapil Dev’s best bowling figures of 9 for 83 and also him eclipsing Richard Hadlee’s then world record of highest wickets. Also Read - Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security at Motera to During Pink-Ball Test Between IND-ENG | WATCH VIDEO

On Wednesday, Ishant Sharma joining Kapil as the second Indian pacer to play 100 Tests would add to the momentous occasion and Kohli scoring a hundred is just what the 55,000 odd spectators, who would be allowed in, might crave for. The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium looks colossal under lights but the first Test match in many years would mean that even the home team wouldn’t expect a lot of advantage. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Day-Night Test Online And on TV

It would prefer a square turner to go 2-1 up in a high-stakes game but whether it actually gets one remains to be seen. As senior opener Rohit Sharma was clear in team’s choice of surface — a turner that helps Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel just like Joe Root would have opted for a green top at the Headingley or the Old Trafford.

There are a few more questions that would demand answers. How would the twilight period be for the batsmen as James Anderson feels that the ball swings more in that phase?

Will the extra lacquer on the ‘SG Test Pink’ make it difficult for the Ashwin-Axar combo which wreaked havoc on the Chepauk snake pit? And with a 2:30 pm start, how much will the dew have a bearing during the final session? The ball would be difficult to grip at that point for slow bowlers and the pitch, despite grass being shaved off, might ease out with ball skidding off the surface.

