An unbeaten half-century by top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara stretched India's lead to 257 on day three of the Edgbaston Test against England on Sunday. At stumps, India are 125/3 in 45 overs, with Pujara stitching an unbeaten stand of 50 with Rishabh Pant (30 not out).

Gaining a 132-run lead after Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah scalped three to bowl out England for 284 in 61.3 overs, with Jonny Bairstow making a belligerent 106. India should be aware that England have had chased 277, 299 and 296 in their last three games and would need to bat for as long as possible to inch closer to gaining the Pataudi Trophy.

Brief scores: India 416 and 125/3 in 45 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 50 not out, Rishabh Pant 30 not out; Ben Stokes 1-22, James Anderson 1-26) lead England 284 in 61.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 106, Sam Billings 36; Mohammed Siraj 4-66, Jasprit Bumrah 3-68) by 257 runs.