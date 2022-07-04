Highlights India vs England, 5th Test Day 3Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara-Rishabh Pant Extend India's Lead to 257 at Stumps on Day 3

An unbeaten half-century by top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara stretched India's lead to 257 on day three of the Edgbaston Test against England on Sunday. At stumps, India are 125/3 in 45 overs, with Pujara stitching an unbeaten stand of 50 with Rishabh Pant (30 not out).

Gaining a 132-run lead after Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah scalped three to bowl out England for 284 in 61.3 overs, with Jonny Bairstow making a belligerent 106. India should be aware that England have had chased 277, 299 and 296 in their last three games and would need to bat for as long as possible to inch closer to gaining the Pataudi Trophy.

Brief scores: India 416 and 125/3 in 45 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 50 not out, Rishabh Pant 30 not out; Ben Stokes 1-22, James Anderson 1-26) lead England 284 in 61.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 106, Sam Billings 36; Mohammed Siraj 4-66, Jasprit Bumrah 3-68) by 257 runs.

  • 11:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: So now that India have managed to get 3 days of this Test match in their favour, they will be hoping to reach the finish line. There is much to look forward to in this match. Can India translate their dominance into a victory? Can England fight back as they so often have done this summer? Will rain have some more role to play in this game? Two more days for all our questions to be answered. The weather is slated to be better for the last two days which is good news for all cricket lovers out there. Day 4 will begin at 3 pm IST (9.30 am GMT) but our build-up will begin much sooner. Till then, take care and goodbye!

  • 11:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India, in reply, lost Shubman Gill early to James Anderson after which Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara took India to Tea. Vihari and Kohli both got starts but lost their wickets after getting in. One person who will be absolutely thrilled is Pujara who showed grit and determination to work his way to a well-deserved half-century. He has built an unbeaten stand with Rishabh Pant of 50 runs and both are looking comfortable. England truly have a tough task at hand to not only get India bowled out but then chase what may be a very difficult target to achieve.

  • 11:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: It must be said though that even though the day belonged to India, the first session was definitely all about Jonny Bairstow! What form this man has been in as he notched up his 5th Test century this year and third in consecutive Test matches. Mohammad Shami was outstanding as he constantly tested the English batters all morning. Eventually, England added 200 runs to their overnight score to reach 284 with the help of small cameos from Ben Stokes, Sam Billings and Matthew Potts. It was Mohammad Siraj who cleaned up the tail after Lunch and ended with 4 wickets in his kitty.

  • 11:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: What a game of cricket we have had! The visitors will be definitely the far happier side as they have firmly consolidated their position in this match with the lead swelling to 257. We have had loads of action with 325 runs being scored and 8 wickets being taken on Day 3 of this Test match.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits 50! India in firm control towards the end of day’s play!

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 36 overs gone, India are now at 102/3. Pant and Pujara re-build India’s Lead. IND 102/3 (26)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 32 overs gone, India are now at 86/3. India lead by 218 runs. IND 86/3 (32)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: OUT!! Virat Kohli Departs ! Ben Stokes strikes for England!

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 29 overs gone, India are now at 75/2. IND 75/2 (29)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Kohli has played out two consecutive maidens against Anderson. While this is against Kohli’s nature, it is good to see him grind it in there.