Highlights India vs England Score, 5th Test Match, Day 1 : India rode on a magnificent century from Rishabh Pant to end day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at 338 for 8 here on Friday. Pant (146 off 111 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163 balls) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the England bowlers.Also Read - Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli's Celebrating From Dressing Room After Rishabh Pant's Record-Breaking Century in 5th Test is Going Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Pant, in his innings, hit 20 fours and four sixes. Mohammed Shami (batting 0) was giving company to Jadeja at stumps. Virat Kohli endured yet another failure as he was out for 11 in the second session. Hanuma Vihari made 20 as India were 174 for five at tea. Shreyas Iyer (15) lived dangerously before being caught down the leg-side off James Anderson’s (3/52) bowling. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Slams 5th Test Century Against England on Day 1 of 5th Test

Brief Scores: India 338 for 7 in 73 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 83 batting, James Anderson 3/52)| 338/7 vs Eng Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Becomes Youngest Indian Cricketer to Smash 100 Sixes in International Cricket

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj