India rode on a magnificent century from Rishabh Pant to end day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at 338 for 8 here on Friday. Pant (146 off 111 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163 balls) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the England bowlers.

Pant, in his innings, hit 20 fours and four sixes. Mohammed Shami (batting 0) was giving company to Jadeja at stumps. Virat Kohli endured yet another failure as he was out for 11 in the second session. Hanuma Vihari made 20 as India were 174 for five at tea. Shreyas Iyer (15) lived dangerously before being caught down the leg-side off James Anderson's (3/52) bowling.

Brief Scores: India 338 for 7 in 73 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 83 batting, James Anderson 3/52)| 338/7 vs Eng

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

  • 11:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1: That’s all we have from this breathtaking day of Test cricket. The benchmark is set for the remaining days and as promised, it is going to be a humdinger of a contest. England looked tired towards the end of the day’s play but will try to bounce back with fresh energy and plans on Saturday. India also will look to stretch their total with Ravindra Jadeja still unbeaten. The first ball on Day 2 will be at 3 pm IST (9.30 am GMT) but as always, you can join us in advance for the build-up. Cheers!

  • 11:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1: England will be shell-shocked. They started this Test match on a great note but soon lost the plot. The English bowlers had no answers to the onslaught and were completely clueless. India batted with a run rate above 5 in the last two sessions and turned the game on its head. The tourists gave a solid jab to the chin of the England bowlers with their ruthless approach, and England got the taste of their own medicine. Just like against New Zealand recently, their inability to pick the lower-order wickets got exposed yet again. Some for Brendon McCullum and company to think about!

  • 11:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1: The chips were down in the Indian camp after the start of the afternoon session. They had lost three quick wickets, but it has been a hallmark of this Indian team that whenever they have their backs to the wall, they have found a way to bounce back. Rishabh Pant put on a flamboyant show of batting. The man from Delhi showed a lot of daredevilry in his knock as he took the bull by the horns. Be it James Anderson or Matthew Potts, Jack Leach or Stuart Broad, no one was spared. He played a lot of unorthodox shots to thrill everyone, and when he notched up his century off just 89 balls, the fastest by an Indian wicketkeeper batter, even someone as calm as Rahul Dravid could not hide his emotions and jumped and roared in celebration.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1: It was a spirited fightback from India! Once again, it’s Rishabh Pant who was at the centre of this rescue mission. His 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja took the wind out of the English sails and stole all the momentum from the home team. The top two leading run-scorers for India in Test cricket in 2022 took full advantage of the ball getting soft and feasted on a ground known to leak boundaries at a brisk rate.

  • 11:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1: 164 runs in the evening session with a run rate of 5.66. India bossed the final session and wrestled back all the control of this Test match. From 98 for 5 to 338 for 7, this has been a great recovery for India. Both Shami and Jadeja return with the Indian players in the dressing room giving a standing ovation. A great start to this Test match.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: India are now at 328/7. Just few minutes left for Day 1 to come to an end. IND 328/7

  • 10:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: And finally, Pant’s adventure ends for 146. He has already hurt England and pushed them on the backfoot. Shardul Thakur joins Jadeja. Root has surprisingly dismissed Pant.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pant and Jadeja have played fearless cricket. This has been an epic stand that will be remembered for years to come. India are now in a position from where they can dictate terms. LIVE | Eng: 318/5 vs Eng

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Root comes into bowl. Stokes is trying all options to break this partnership. Pant and Jadeja have put India in the driver’s seat in this Test. 300 up for India.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pant on the charge now that he has got to his fifth Test hundred. He has taken a liking to Leach and that has put the hosts in a spot of bother in the Test.