AS IT HAPPENED, India vs England, 5th Test Match, Day 5, Edgbaston: Joe Root slammed his 11th Test century since 2021 while Jonny Bairstow hit his second of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test as England defeated India by seven wickets on day five of the match. Resuming from 259/3, Root (142 not out off 173 balls) and Bairstow (114 not out off 145 balls) achieved the required 119 runs in an hour and a half to tie the series being played for the Pataudi Trophy 2-2 and deny India their first series victory in England since 2007. The successful chase of 378 is also the highest they have chased ever in Test cricket.Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Fans Abuse Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur in Edgbaston During Rescheduled 5th Test| Watch Video

Edgbaston Test, 5th Day Brief Score:

India 416 & 245;

England 284 & 378-3 (ENG WIN BY 7 WICKETS)