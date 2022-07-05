AS IT HAPPENED, India vs England, 5th Test Match, Day 5, Edgbaston: Joe Root slammed his 11th Test century since 2021 while Jonny Bairstow hit his second of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test as England defeated India by seven wickets on day five of the match. Resuming from 259/3, Root (142 not out off 173 balls) and Bairstow (114 not out off 145 balls) achieved the required 119 runs in an hour and a half to tie the series being played for the Pataudi Trophy 2-2 and deny India their first series victory in England since 2007. The successful chase of 378 is also the highest they have chased ever in Test cricket.Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Fans Abuse Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur in Edgbaston During Rescheduled 5th Test| Watch Video

Edgbaston Test, 5th Day Brief Score:

India 416 & 245;

England 284 & 378-3 (ENG WIN BY 7 WICKETS)

  • 4:54 PM IST

    Consider that you are chasing a hefty target, and two of your weaker links in batting click and take out 100 odd runs from the target. That's a massive bonus. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley struck form at the right time. They went bonkers at the start, and their sudden attack stole the momentum away from India. The tourists responded by picking three wickets quickly to gain some control back, but then Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow joined forces to blunt the Indian bowling attack. Dropping Jonny when he was on 14 could be considered a massive moment in this Test match, and wondering how Hanuma Vihari will feel about that dropped catch.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    The story of the second segment wasn't as dominating for India as the first one. Their batting was decent to swell the lead to 377, but they could have added more had they not suffered a collapse. The English bowlers got their act together, and their comeback started in this Test match. That said, to chase down a target of 378 was always going to be challenging against an Indian bowling group boasting of some great fast bowlers.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    To be honest, this match, after the morning session on Day1, was thoroughly dominated by India. Their batting recovery was led by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's double-century alliance, and then Bumrah's record-breaking cameo put India on top. After that, Bumrah, the bowler, did the early damage to corner the home team. It was once again Jonny Bairstow's blitz with the bat that was the saving grace, but still, England conceded a hefty 132-run lead.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    A Test match of the highest class culminates with England achieving a record chase and levelling the Test series 2-2. This game ebbed and flowed, and that's how we love it. The pendulum started to swing in favour of the home team on Day 4, and here there are registering their highest ever chase in Test cricket. This is also the highest chase by any team against India in Test cricket, bettering Australia's 339 at Perth in 1977.

  • 4:51 PM IST
    No drama this morning as England scaled down the remaining 119 runs with ease. India didn't bowl with any control and leaked runs at a quick rate. Joe Root stroked a lovely century, and Jonny Bairstow was not behind as he extended his newly-found purple patch. Their unbeaten stand of 269 runs drove England to a commanding win.
  • 4:32 PM IST

    That's it! England win and they claim victory by a margin of 7 wickets! ENG 378/3

  • 4:25 PM IST

    Hundred for Bairstow! Second one in this match and he extends his lead as the top run-getter in Test match cricket. ENG 357/3

  • 4:19 PM IST

    Jonny Bairstow is on 99. He is inching closer towards his 12th Test hundred and a 6th ton of 2022. ENG 347/3

  • 3:47 PM IST

    Century for Joe Root! He's 5th of 2022! He always delivers for his nation! Fantastic player! ENG 314/3

  • 3:45 PM IST

    Joe Root just a run short of his 28th Test hundred. What a player he has been for England!