Highlights IND vs IR AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 FOOTBALL UPDATES

Navi Mumbai: FT: INDIA 0-0 IRAN, IRANIAN WOMEN SOLID ON THE OPENING DAY, INDIA DESERVED BETTER IN THE SECOND HALF, SHARE OF THE SPOILS AT DY PATIL STADIUM | 4 MINS ADDED ON FOR STOPPAGE TIME ! IRANIAN DEFENDERS DENY DANGMEI ANOTHER GOALSCORING OPPORTUNITY ! ZOHREH KOUDAEI WITH THE BEST SAVE OF THE MATCH, DENIES DANGMEI’S CERTAIN GOAL ! INDIA ALMOST HAD THE OPENER FROM AN INVITING CROSS, OUTSTRETCHED JUST GOES WIDE ! SECOND HALF RESUMES ! IRAN GETS PLAY UNDERWAY ! HALF-TIME SCORE- INDIA 0-0 IRAN ! IRAN HITS THE THE CROSSBAR, CLOSE SHAVE FOR INDIA ! LINEUPS OUT ! INDIA LED BY CAPTAIN ASHALATA DEVI ! The Indian women’s football team will begin their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 campaign against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, 20th January. The other Group A match, to be played between China and Chinese Taipei, will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena earlier the same day. The Islamic Republic is making its debut at the continental stage, having played its first international match in 2005. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST and both teams will look to gain a lot of early momentum. The other two teams in the group have both won the tournament in the past, China leading the table with eight trophies and Chinese Taipei thrice. India, on the other hand, have been finalists twice, in 1979 and 1983. India and Iran have faced each other three times in the past, with no results ending in a stalemate. The Blue Tigresses have been the dominating side, with two wins. The two teams first met during the Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2008, India winning at home 3-1 and Iran winning the return leg 4-1. When they met again in the Women’s Gold Cup hosted by India in 2019, the home side took all points, winning 1-0 courtesy an Anju Tamang goal in the 48th minute. Both teams have scored five goals each against the other and India will begin the game as favorites. The hosts are currently ranked 55th, while Iran remain on 70th.Also Read - Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming EFL Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg in India: When and Where to Watch ARS vs LIV Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot Select, Jio TV; TV Telecast on MTV

