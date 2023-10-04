Top Recommended Stories

  Highlights IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semi-Final: India Beat South Korea 5-3, Assure Medal
Highlights IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semi-Final: India Beat South Korea 5-3, Assure Medal

India vs South Korea (IND vs KOR) Hockey Match Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: India have assured a medal in Men's Hockey and now will be aiming for Gold in the Final.

Published: October 4, 2023 3:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

India vs South Korea, Men's Hockey Semifinal, Live Updates

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs South Korea, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Score: India have passed the South Korea test with flying colours to book a place in the gold medal match in the Men’s Hockey event. It was an evenly contested match, but India put up a brilliant show to oust the Koreans 5-3.

Mens’s Hockey Squad : PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

  • Oct 4, 2023 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asin Games 2023 Hockey Semis: That’s it!! India have beaten South Korea 5-3 in the semis!! They are through to the final !!

  • Oct 4, 2023 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: Surprising!! The Koreans have substituted their GK and have brought on an outfield player!! THEY ARE NOW WITHOUT A GK!

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: 6 minutes left in the clock now and Koreans will have to push and push hard for forcing the game to penalties. Another goal from India will surely put the game to rest. IND 5-3 KOR

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: GOAAL!!! India have scored!! All-important goal for the Men in Blue ! Abhishek might’ve scored the winning goal! IND 5-3 KOR

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: 7 minutes to go and India are just holding onto the 1-0 lead. Anything can happen and the tables can be turned easily. IND 4-3 KOR

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: A reminder to all our viewers! if the match ends with a draw, the winner of the match will be decided through a penalty shoot-out.

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: As expected, it has been an evenly contested game. Both the teams are giving their all to get themselves to the final. IND 4-3 KOR

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: That’s the end of the 3rd Quarter! India Leading 4-3. IND 4-3 KOR

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: India need goals now. They need another one or two to take the game away from the Koreans. The Koreans are resilient and hard-working. They won’t let this game slip away too easily. IND 4-3 KOR

  • Oct 4, 2023 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: GOAAAL!!! Korea reduce the deficit!! The lead for India is now been snapped to one! IND 4-3 KOR

