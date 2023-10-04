Home

Highlights IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semi-Final: India Beat South Korea 5-3, Assure Medal

India vs South Korea (IND vs KOR) Hockey Match Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: India have assured a medal in Men's Hockey and now will be aiming for Gold in the Final.

India vs South Korea, Men's Hockey Semifinal, Live Updates

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs South Korea, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Score: India have passed the South Korea test with flying colours to book a place in the gold medal match in the Men’s Hockey event. It was an evenly contested match, but India put up a brilliant show to oust the Koreans 5-3.

Mens’s Hockey Squad : PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

