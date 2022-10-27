As It Happened India vs Netherlands,  T20 World Cup 2022, Cricket Score: India scored 179 for 2 against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe Opt to Bat

Opting to bat, India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) — all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

Brief Score:

India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).

IND vs NED Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2022

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Live Updates

  • 3:59 PM IST

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 WC 2022: Just 5 balls left for the game, and Arshdeep is bowling well.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 WC 2022: Arshdeep is on a Hat trick. The pacer missed it.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 WC 2022: India just needs one wicket to win this game against Oranje. Indian bowling totally dominated the Netherlands side. Scott Edwards & Co. was unable to make a partnership which would be the reason for the huge loss. NED 109/9 (19)

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 WC 2022: Shami comes to bowl the 19th over.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 WC 2022: WICKET!!! India takes the review on the last ball of Arshdeep Singh and It’s a wicket. Arshdeep Singh is on a hat trick. NED 101/9 (18)

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Arshdeep gets his first wicket of the match, Van Beek departs. A short pitch delivery Beek fails to judge it and gets an edge on it, Karthik makes no mistake. NED 101/8 (17.5)

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT! Scott Edwards departs and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his second wicket of the match. India getting closer to their victory NED 89/7 (16.3)

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Shami gets his first wicket. Tim Pringle departs and a wonderful catch from Virat Kohli NED 87/6 (15.4)

    • 3:28 PM IST

      LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 WC 2022: India looks good to win this game. It has been a good show from India. The only concern here is KL Rahul’s form.